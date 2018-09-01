High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 3

September 01, 2018 02:30 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

3-0

149

63

Downey

0-0

2-1

127

108

Turlock

0-0

2-1

110

80

Modesto

0-0

1-1

58

48

Gregori

0-0

1-2

77

54

Enochs

0-0

1-2

63

56

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

0-0

3-0

139

81

Atwater

0-0

2-1

136

76

Patterson

0-0

2-1

113

68

Buhach Colony

0-0

2-1

83

92

Golden Valley

0-0

2-1

62

44

Central Valley

0-0

1-2

52

64

El Capitan

0-0

0-3

34

127

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

0-0

2-1

96

48

Central Catholic

0-0

2-1

61

55

Kimball

0-0

2-1

72

113

Weston Ranch

0-0

1-1

41

53

Manteca

0-0

1-2

120

93

Sierra

0-0

1-2

39

67

East Union

0-0

1-2

108

87

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

0-0

2-0

95

14

Pacheco

0-0

2-0

84

36

Davis

0-0

1-2

106

110

Los Banos

0-0

1-2

42

116

Johansen

0-0

1-1

26

47

Lathrop

0-0

0-2

40

91

Ceres

0-0

0-2

0

71

Beyer

0-0

0-3

13

128

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

3-0

96

33

Argonaut

0-0

2-1

81

41

Summerville

0-0

1-1

13

39

Bret Harte

0-0

1-2

68

113

Calaveras

0-0

0-2

7

45

Sonora

0-0

0-3

6

117

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

0-0

3-0

138

16

Ripon

0-0

3-0

110

7

Escalon

0-0

3-0

86

27

Modesto Christian

0-0

3-0

65

12

Riverbank

0-0

2-0

65

10

Hughson

0-0

2-1

85

69

Livingston

0-0

1-2

62

58

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

0-0

3-0

142

21

Waterford

0-0

2-0

75

6

Denair

0-0

2-0

88

18

Orestimba

0-0

2-1

120

95

Le Grand

0-0

1-1

27

48

Mariposa County

0-0

1-1

24

23

Gustine

0-0

1-1

21

67

Delhi

0-0

0-3

14

116

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

2-0

75

20

Brookside Christian

0-0

2-1

90

71

Stone Ridge Christian

0-0

2-1

84

88

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-0

0-1

38

46

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-3

30

103

Millennium

0-0

0-3

30

154

Delta Charter

0-0

0-3

0

101

