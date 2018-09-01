Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 3

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
3-0
149
63
Downey
0-0
2-1
127
108
Turlock
0-0
2-1
110
80
Modesto
0-0
1-1
58
48
Gregori
0-0
1-2
77
54
Enochs
0-0
1-2
63
56
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
0-0
3-0
139
81
Atwater
0-0
2-1
136
76
Patterson
0-0
2-1
113
68
Buhach Colony
0-0
2-1
83
92
Golden Valley
0-0
2-1
62
44
Central Valley
0-0
1-2
52
64
El Capitan
0-0
0-3
34
127
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
0-0
2-1
96
48
Central Catholic
0-0
2-1
61
55
Kimball
0-0
2-1
72
113
Weston Ranch
0-0
1-1
41
53
Manteca
0-0
1-2
120
93
Sierra
0-0
1-2
39
67
East Union
0-0
1-2
108
87
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
0-0
2-0
95
14
Pacheco
0-0
2-0
84
36
Davis
0-0
1-2
106
110
Los Banos
0-0
1-2
42
116
Johansen
0-0
1-1
26
47
Lathrop
0-0
0-2
40
91
Ceres
0-0
0-2
0
71
Beyer
0-0
0-3
13
128
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
3-0
96
33
Argonaut
0-0
2-1
81
41
Summerville
0-0
1-1
13
39
Bret Harte
0-0
1-2
68
113
Calaveras
0-0
0-2
7
45
Sonora
0-0
0-3
6
117
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
0-0
3-0
138
16
Ripon
0-0
3-0
110
7
Escalon
0-0
3-0
86
27
Modesto Christian
0-0
3-0
65
12
Riverbank
0-0
2-0
65
10
Hughson
0-0
2-1
85
69
Livingston
0-0
1-2
62
58
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
0-0
3-0
142
21
Waterford
0-0
2-0
75
6
Denair
0-0
2-0
88
18
Orestimba
0-0
2-1
120
95
Le Grand
0-0
1-1
27
48
Mariposa County
0-0
1-1
24
23
Gustine
0-0
1-1
21
67
Delhi
0-0
0-3
14
116
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
2-0
75
20
Brookside Christian
0-0
2-1
90
71
Stone Ridge Christian
0-0
2-1
84
88
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-0
0-1
38
46
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-3
30
103
Millennium
0-0
0-3
30
154
Delta Charter
0-0
0-3
0
101
Comments