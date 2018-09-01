Roundup: Davis falls to Atwater; Gregori, Modesto Christian, Big Valley all win

The Atwater High football team has shown the ability to make explosive plays.
Just ask Grace Davis after Friday night’s 60-36 win by the Falcons.
Charles Jackson broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run on the Falcons’ first offensive possession. Isaiah Deleon ran for a 94-yard touchdown a few plays later to give Atwater (2-1) an early 14-point lead.
The Falcons scored the first 28 points and went on for the victory Dave Honey Stadium.
“It’s great that it’s not just one guy for us,” said Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra. “We’ve got a couple guys contributing. That’s fun to watch and it keeps practice fun. Everyone knows there are opportunities to make a play.”
Deleon accounted for six touchdowns with four scores through the air and two on the ground. Nate Knight hauled in two touchdown catches for Deleon. Jackson later added a 63-yard touchdown run.
“It’s good to get a win as we’re trying to build the program,” Ybarra said. “Getting one on the right side of the column is big for us.” The Falcons travel to Los Banos next week to face Pacheco (2-0).
Modesto Christian 24, Calaveras 0 – Senior Isaac Schinmann had a five-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders.
Gregori 42, Beyer 0 – The Jaguars led 28-0 at halftime and picked up their first win of the season.
Pitman 45, Pleasant Grove 28 – The Pride scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to remain undefeated.
Ripon 42, Central Valley 7 – The Indians allowed their first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter in a win at home.
Oakdale 33, El Capitan 6 in Merced – This game shocked a lot of people when it was tied 6-6 at the half. Evan Myrtue tied the game with an 18-yard touchdown run with 56.7 seconds left in the first half. It was all Mustangs (2-1) in the second half. The Gauchos drop to 0-3 on the season.
Patterson 55, Los Banos 7 in Patterson – Xavier Alvarado scored three touchdowns as Patterson routed Los Banos. Patterson was aided by eight LB turnovers. Los Banos’ lone touchdown came on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Colby Copp to Dasani Tate.
Escalon 34, Sonora 6 – The Cougars held an opponent under 10 points for the second straight week.
Big Valley Christian 28, Le Grand 0 in Le Grand – Javyn Drobnick scored three touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards on 28 carries to lead the Lions past the Bulldogs.
Hilmar 49, Gustine 0 — Senior running back Issac Sharp had five carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns as Hilmar shutout Gustine, 49-0 on Friday as the Yellowjackets moved to 3-0 on the season. Sharp now has seven rushing touchdowns on just 14 carries in three games this year. Hilmar hosts Sonora next week.
Stone Ridge Christian 37, Tranquillity 7 in Atwater – Gabe Lopez returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and later hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Moradzedeh as the Knights (2-1) rebounded for their first loss last week.
Buhach Colony 42, Edison 24 in Stockton – The Thunder (2-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead after Trey Paster returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter. Buhach Colony took a 35-7 lead into the half after Brandon Ruiz hooked up with Brendan Ekezian for a touchdown pass. The Tigers came back to cut the lead to 35-24 before the Thunder put the game away.
Pacheco 36, Sierra 14 in Manteca – Marcus Ordunez and Ronnie Garcia each rushed for two touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 2-0. Ordunez scored the first two touchdowns for Pacheco on runs of 14 and 5 yards. Garcia scored just before the half to give the Panthers a 21-7 lead. He scored again on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 29-7 with the help of a two-point conversion by Ordunez.
Livingston 42, Delhi 7 in Livingston – The Wolves picked up their first win of the season by scoring the final 42 points of the game. Enrique Vasquez started the scoring onslaught for Livingston (1-2) with a 28-yard run. Vasquez then found Tarzan Ramos for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. Anthony Barajas extended the lead to 21-7 in the third quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run. Livingston hosts Golden Valley next week.
