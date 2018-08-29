Stanislaus District | Standings, schedules heading into Week 3

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
2-0
104
35
Downey
0-0
2-0
83
61
Turlock
0-0
1-1
82
63
Modesto
0-0
1-1
58
48
Enochs
0-0
1-1
41
20
Gregori
0-0
0-2
28
54
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
0-0
2-0
92
37
Golden Valley
0-0
2-0
47
6
Atwater
0-0
1-1
76
40
Central Valley
0-0
1-1
45
22
Patterson
0-0
1-1
58
61
Buhach Colony
0-0
1-1
41
68
El Capitan
0-0
0-2
28
94
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Manteca
0-0
1-1
106
58
Oakdale
0-0
1-1
63
42
East Union
0-0
1-1
74
51
Central Catholic
0-0
1-1
28
35
Sierra
0-0
1-1
25
31
Kimball
0-0
1-1
39
101
Weston Ranch
0-0
0-1
0
34
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
0-0
2-0
95
14
Pacheco
0-0
1-0
48
22
Davis
0-0
1-1
48
44
Los Banos
0-0
1-1
35
61
Johansen
0-0
1-1
26
47
Lathrop
0-0
0-2
40
91
Beyer
0-0
0-2
13
79
Ceres
0-0
0-2
0
71
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Argonaut
0-0
2-0
78
20
Amador
0-0
2-0
68
27
Summerville
0-0
1-0
10
9
Calaveras
0-0
0-1
7
21
Bret Harte
0-0
0-2
27
113
Sonora
0-0
0-2
0
83
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
0-0
2-0
89
16
Ripon
0-0
2-0
68
0
Riverbank
0-0
2-0
65
10
Escalon
0-0
2-0
52
21
Modesto Christian
0-0
2-0
41
12
Hughson
0-0
1-1
64
66
Livingston
0-0
0-2
20
51
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
0-0
2-0
112
18
Orestimba
0-0
2-0
77
51
Waterford
0-0
1-0
47
0
Denair
0-0
1-0
32
0
Le Grand
0-0
1-0
27
20
Gustine
0-0
1-0
21
18
Mariposa County
0-0
1-1
24
23
Delhi
0-0
0-2
7
74
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
1-0
47
20
Brookside Christian
0-0
1-1
66
57
Stone Ridge Christian
0-0
1-1
47
75
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-0
0-1
38
46
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-2
24
75
Millennium
0-0
0-2
12
98
Delta Charter
0-0
0-2
0
60
Week 3 Games/Aug. 31
Merced at Downey
Davis at Atwater
Beyer at Gregori
McNair at Enochs
St. Mary’s at Central Catholic
Modesto Christian at Calaveras
Big Valley Christian at Le Grand
Tracy at Turlock
Pitman at Pleasant Grove
Oakdale at El Capitan
Los Banos at Patterson
Central Valley at Ripon
Golden Sierra at Orertimba
Gustine at Hilmar
Argonaut at Hughson
Buhach Colony at Edison
Bear Creek at East Union
Weston Ranch at Franklin
Granada at Manteca
Pacheco at Sierra
Sierra Ridge/ROP at Riverbank
Ripon Christian at Summerville
Kimball at West
Millennium at Denair
Turlock Christian at Waterford
Delta Charter at Bret Harte
