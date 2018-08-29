High School Football

Stanislaus District | Standings, schedules heading into Week 3

August 29, 2018 01:28 PM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

2-0

104

35

Downey

0-0

2-0

83

61

Turlock

0-0

1-1

82

63

Modesto

0-0

1-1

58

48

Enochs

0-0

1-1

41

20

Gregori

0-0

0-2

28

54

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

0-0

2-0

92

37

Golden Valley

0-0

2-0

47

6

Atwater

0-0

1-1

76

40

Central Valley

0-0

1-1

45

22

Patterson

0-0

1-1

58

61

Buhach Colony

0-0

1-1

41

68

El Capitan

0-0

0-2

28

94

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Manteca

0-0

1-1

106

58

Oakdale

0-0

1-1

63

42

East Union

0-0

1-1

74

51

Central Catholic

0-0

1-1

28

35

Sierra

0-0

1-1

25

31

Kimball

0-0

1-1

39

101

Weston Ranch

0-0

0-1

0

34

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

0-0

2-0

95

14

Pacheco

0-0

1-0

48

22

Davis

0-0

1-1

48

44

Los Banos

0-0

1-1

35

61

Johansen

0-0

1-1

26

47

Lathrop

0-0

0-2

40

91

Beyer

0-0

0-2

13

79

Ceres

0-0

0-2

0

71

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Argonaut

0-0

2-0

78

20

Amador

0-0

2-0

68

27

Summerville

0-0

1-0

10

9

Calaveras

0-0

0-1

7

21

Bret Harte

0-0

0-2

27

113

Sonora

0-0

0-2

0

83

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

0-0

2-0

89

16

Ripon

0-0

2-0

68

0

Riverbank

0-0

2-0

65

10

Escalon

0-0

2-0

52

21

Modesto Christian

0-0

2-0

41

12

Hughson

0-0

1-1

64

66

Livingston

0-0

0-2

20

51

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

0-0

2-0

112

18

Orestimba

0-0

2-0

77

51

Waterford

0-0

1-0

47

0

Denair

0-0

1-0

32

0

Le Grand

0-0

1-0

27

20

Gustine

0-0

1-0

21

18

Mariposa County

0-0

1-1

24

23

Delhi

0-0

0-2

7

74

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

1-0

47

20

Brookside Christian

0-0

1-1

66

57

Stone Ridge Christian

0-0

1-1

47

75

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-0

0-1

38

46

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-2

24

75

Millennium

0-0

0-2

12

98

Delta Charter

0-0

0-2

0

60

Week 3 Games/Aug. 31

Merced at Downey

Davis at Atwater

Beyer at Gregori

McNair at Enochs

St. Mary’s at Central Catholic

Modesto Christian at Calaveras

Big Valley Christian at Le Grand

Tracy at Turlock

Pitman at Pleasant Grove

Oakdale at El Capitan

Los Banos at Patterson

Central Valley at Ripon

Golden Sierra at Orertimba

Gustine at Hilmar

Argonaut at Hughson

Buhach Colony at Edison

Bear Creek at East Union

Weston Ranch at Franklin

Granada at Manteca

Pacheco at Sierra

Sierra Ridge/ROP at Riverbank

Ripon Christian at Summerville

Kimball at West

Millennium at Denair

Turlock Christian at Waterford

Delta Charter at Bret Harte

