Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Leaders through Week 2

Passing Leaders
Last Name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
31
46
581
4
3
Green
Downey
25
40
405
4
2
Morris
Hughson
20
50
398
1
1
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
19
31
380
3
0
Dutra
Escalon
23
33
287
2
0
Deleon
Awater
19
32
280
3
2
Hernandez
Central Valley
24
36
274
3
2
Martin
Riverbank
15
22
266
3
0
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
10
11
225
2
0
Gouker
Downey
9
16
196
3
0
Espinosa
East Union
11
16
192
2
2
Alger
Ripon Chr.
8
14
147
3
0
Moradzedeh
Stone Ridge Chr.
8
14
142
2
0
Kraft
Bret Harte
10
22
141
2
1
Daggett
Ripon
7
12
131
2
0
Rushing Leaders
Last Name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
18
376
3
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
27
304
6
Garcia
Le Grand
34
291
2
Jackson
Atwater
24
283
3
Daggett
Ripon
14
279
2
Miguel
Bret Harte
19
206
2
Garbez
Gustine
24
198
2
Bonilla
East Union
14
195
1
Imada
Patterson
18
193
3
McNeely
Central Catholic
36
192
0
Vivo
Waterford
9
191
1
Arreola
Hughson
16
187
3
Wilson
Downey
20
181
1
Carter
East Union
19
164
2
Hernandez, J
Modesto Chr.
25
155
3
Receiving Leaders
Last Name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Peterson
Downey
10
102
0
Difuntorum
Downey
10
210
2
Knight
Atwater
10
148
2
Grover
Downey
9
223
4
Sherwood
Turlock
9
192
3
Curtis
Turlock
8
125
0
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
8
136
2
Christensen
Escalon
8
129
1
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
8
127
3
Baldwin
Turlock
7
201
1
Lucas
Beyer
7
30
1
Kirk
Bret Harte
7
22
0
De La Cruz
Hughson
7
164
0
Hernandez
Modesto Chr.
6
142
1
Johnson
Modesto Chr.
6
77
0
Hyde
Atwater
6
100
1
Porter
Riverbank
6
104
1
Interception Leaders: Williams, Modesto Christian 2; Crawford, East Union 2; many tied at 1
Sack Leaders: Weibe, Ripon 4; Gorman, Downey 3; Costales, Downey 2; Van Donsellar, Big Valley Christian 2; Bullock, Turlock, 2; Carlton, Modesto Christian 2; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian 2, Wood, Ripon, 1.5; Clark, Ripon 1.4; many tied at 1.
Stats provided by coaches. Send your stats to sports@modbee.com
