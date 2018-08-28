High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Leaders through Week 2

August 28, 2018 04:48 PM

Passing Leaders

Last Name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

31

46

581

4

3

Green

Downey

25

40

405

4

2

Morris

Hughson

20

50

398

1

1

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

19

31

380

3

0

Dutra

Escalon

23

33

287

2

0

Deleon

Awater

19

32

280

3

2

Hernandez

Central Valley

24

36

274

3

2

Martin

Riverbank

15

22

266

3

0

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

10

11

225

2

0

Gouker

Downey

9

16

196

3

0

Espinosa

East Union

11

16

192

2

2

Alger

Ripon Chr.

8

14

147

3

0

Moradzedeh

Stone Ridge Chr.

8

14

142

2

0

Kraft

Bret Harte

10

22

141

2

1

Daggett

Ripon

7

12

131

2

0

Rushing Leaders

Last Name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

18

376

3

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

27

304

6

Garcia

Le Grand

34

291

2

Jackson

Atwater

24

283

3

Daggett

Ripon

14

279

2

Miguel

Bret Harte

19

206

2

Garbez

Gustine

24

198

2

Bonilla

East Union

14

195

1

Imada

Patterson

18

193

3

McNeely

Central Catholic

36

192

0

Vivo

Waterford

9

191

1

Arreola

Hughson

16

187

3

Wilson

Downey

20

181

1

Carter

East Union

19

164

2

Hernandez, J

Modesto Chr.

25

155

3

Receiving Leaders

Last Name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Peterson

Downey

10

102

0

Difuntorum

Downey

10

210

2

Knight

Atwater

10

148

2

Grover

Downey

9

223

4

Sherwood

Turlock

9

192

3

Curtis

Turlock

8

125

0

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

8

136

2

Christensen

Escalon

8

129

1

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

8

127

3

Baldwin

Turlock

7

201

1

Lucas

Beyer

7

30

1

Kirk

Bret Harte

7

22

0

De La Cruz

Hughson

7

164

0

Hernandez

Modesto Chr.

6

142

1

Johnson

Modesto Chr.

6

77

0

Hyde

Atwater

6

100

1

Porter

Riverbank

6

104

1

Interception Leaders: Williams, Modesto Christian 2; Crawford, East Union 2; many tied at 1

Sack Leaders: Weibe, Ripon 4; Gorman, Downey 3; Costales, Downey 2; Van Donsellar, Big Valley Christian 2; Bullock, Turlock, 2; Carlton, Modesto Christian 2; Van Vuren, Ripon Christian 2, Wood, Ripon, 1.5; Clark, Ripon 1.4; many tied at 1.

Stats provided by coaches. Send your stats to sports@modbee.com

  Comments  