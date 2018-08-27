Week 2 Stanislaus District Football Standings

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
2-0
104
35
Downey
0-0
2-0
83
61
Turlock
0-0
1-1
82
63
Modesto
0-0
1-1
58
48
Enochs
0-0
1-1
41
20
Gregori
0-0
0-2
28
54
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
0-0
2-0
92
37
Golden Valley
0-0
2-0
47
6
Atwater
0-0
1-1
76
40
Central Valley
0-0
1-1
45
22
Patterson
0-0
1-1
58
61
Buhach Colony
0-0
1-1
41
68
El Capitan
0-0
0-2
28
94
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Manteca
0-0
1-1
106
58
Oakdale
0-0
1-1
63
42
East Union
0-0
1-1
74
51
Central Catholic
0-0
1-1
28
35
Sierra
0-0
1-1
25
31
Kimball
0-0
1-1
39
101
Weston Ranch
0-0
0-1
0
34
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
0-0
2-0
95
14
Pacheco
0-0
1-0
48
22
Davis
0-0
1-1
48
44
Los Banos
0-0
1-1
35
61
Johansen
0-0
1-1
26
47
Lathrop
0-0
0-2
40
91
Beyer
0-0
0-2
13
79
Ceres
0-0
0-2
0
71
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Argonaut
0-0
2-0
78
20
Amador
0-0
2-0
68
27
Summerville
0-0
1-0
10
9
Calaveras
0-0
0-1
7
21
Bret Harte
0-0
0-2
27
113
Sonora
0-0
0-2
0
83
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
0-0
2-0
89
16
Ripon
0-0
2-0
68
0
Riverbank
0-0
2-0
65
10
Escalon
0-0
2-0
52
21
Modesto Christian
0-0
2-0
41
12
Hughson
0-0
1-1
64
66
Livingston
0-0
0-2
20
51
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Christian
0-0
2-0
112
18
Orestimba
0-0
2-0
77
51
Waterford
0-0
1-0
47
0
Denair
0-0
1-0
32
0
Le Grand
0-0
1-0
27
20
Gustine
0-0
1-0
21
18
Mariposa County
0-0
1-1
24
23
Delhi
0-0
0-2
7
74
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
1-0
47
20
Brookside Christian
0-0
1-1
66
57
Stone Ridge Christian
0-0
1-1
47
75
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-0
0-1
38
46
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-2
24
75
Millennium
0-0
0-2
12
98
Delta Charter
0-0
0-2
0
60
