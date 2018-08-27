High School Football

Week 2 Stanislaus District Football Standings

August 27, 2018 04:55 PM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

2-0

104

35

Downey

0-0

2-0

83

61

Turlock

0-0

1-1

82

63

Modesto

0-0

1-1

58

48

Enochs

0-0

1-1

41

20

Gregori

0-0

0-2

28

54

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

0-0

2-0

92

37

Golden Valley

0-0

2-0

47

6

Atwater

0-0

1-1

76

40

Central Valley

0-0

1-1

45

22

Patterson

0-0

1-1

58

61

Buhach Colony

0-0

1-1

41

68

El Capitan

0-0

0-2

28

94

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Manteca

0-0

1-1

106

58

Oakdale

0-0

1-1

63

42

East Union

0-0

1-1

74

51

Central Catholic

0-0

1-1

28

35

Sierra

0-0

1-1

25

31

Kimball

0-0

1-1

39

101

Weston Ranch

0-0

0-1

0

34

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

0-0

2-0

95

14

Pacheco

0-0

1-0

48

22

Davis

0-0

1-1

48

44

Los Banos

0-0

1-1

35

61

Johansen

0-0

1-1

26

47

Lathrop

0-0

0-2

40

91

Beyer

0-0

0-2

13

79

Ceres

0-0

0-2

0

71

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Argonaut

0-0

2-0

78

20

Amador

0-0

2-0

68

27

Summerville

0-0

1-0

10

9

Calaveras

0-0

0-1

7

21

Bret Harte

0-0

0-2

27

113

Sonora

0-0

0-2

0

83

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

0-0

2-0

89

16

Ripon

0-0

2-0

68

0

Riverbank

0-0

2-0

65

10

Escalon

0-0

2-0

52

21

Modesto Christian

0-0

2-0

41

12

Hughson

0-0

1-1

64

66

Livingston

0-0

0-2

20

51

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Christian

0-0

2-0

112

18

Orestimba

0-0

2-0

77

51

Waterford

0-0

1-0

47

0

Denair

0-0

1-0

32

0

Le Grand

0-0

1-0

27

20

Gustine

0-0

1-0

21

18

Mariposa County

0-0

1-1

24

23

Delhi

0-0

0-2

7

74

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

1-0

47

20

Brookside Christian

0-0

1-1

66

57

Stone Ridge Christian

0-0

1-1

47

75

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-0

0-1

38

46

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-2

24

75

Millennium

0-0

0-2

12

98

Delta Charter

0-0

0-2

0

60

