And the winner of The Bee’s High School Football Player of the Week is ... ?

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 1?
The fans came out in force, voting more than 30,000 times.
The winner?
Oakdale running back and linebacker Caleb Kuppens (12,866 votes) edged Big Valley’s Javyn Drobnick (9,651) and Hughson quarterback Steven Morris (7,342). Downey’s Anderson Grover (241) and Patterson’s Jordan Imada (216) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kuppens had a rushing touchdown and two fumble recoveries in leading Oakdale to a season-opening 49-0 defeat of Sonora.
Check back Monday to see our Week 2 nominees. You can vote for them all week.
Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!
Comments