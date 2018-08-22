Call them underdogs, but Central Catholic is ready for the De La Salle challenge

Energy, physicality and turnovers could go a long way in Central Catholic’s attempt to pull off a huge upset against one of the nation’s top football teams.

Coach Roger Canepa and his Raiders aren’t traveling to Concord Friday to take on De La Salle — ranked No. 3 by CalHiSports.com and No. 15 in the nation by MaxPreps — to simply compete.

“We got a lot of energy,” Canepa said at practice on Tuesday. “We are excited but we didn’t pick this game not to go down and not win. It’s a tough job, don’t get me wrong, and we respect everybody but fear nobody.”

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The Spartans are 31-0 against the Sac-Joaquin Section since 1980 and are coming off 14-0 shutout over Folsom, a team that averaged over 48 points per game a year ago.





Nevertheless, Canepa and his Raiders remain upbeat.

“We just have to go out and lay it all out on the field and leave nothing left behind,” senior running back and defensive back Dawaiian McNeely said. “We have to give 100 percent effort. That is what it’s going to take to beat De La Salle. They are not just some team that we play in our league, they are the real deal.”

De La Salle has another talented roster and is led by senior outside linebacker Henry To’oto’o and senior tight end Isaiah Foskey. To’oto’o is ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker by 247sports and Foskey is the No. 6 tight end with offers from Alabama and Penn State, among others.





“They just shut out the No. 1 offensive team in California so they are pretty good,” Canepa said. “We are trying to pick up the tempo at practice because they get off the ball fast.”

The game could be a battle of lines as both teams are run-heavy, with De La Salle running its famous veer offense and Central Catholic still splitting reps at quarterback with juniors Kyle Jackson and Dalton Durossette.





Canepa said both will split time on Friday and “we need to throw more because we have good skill players” after the Raiders only threw nine times in their 21-0 over Clovis West.

“You can’t beat physical if you are not physical,” Canepa said. “When you play a physical team, you better be physical or you are going to get beat bad.”

Headlined by McNeely’s 145-yard performance, the Raiders ran for 280 yards in their opener and they will get another boost with the return of senior D’Angelo Bellamy, who missed the first game with a hip injury.

Bellamy returned to practice on Wednesday and Canepa said “he will play” on Friday.

“D’Angelo is a really gifted player,” McNeely said. “He is one of my best friends right there. He is something else on the football field.”

De La Salle head coach Justin Alumbaugh told Darren Sabedra of the San Jose Mercury News that Central Catholic is “kind of like watching us in a lot of ways” and “We’re going to get hit in the mouth, which I’m excited about it.”

Central Catholic had an interception in Week 1 and forced 28 turnovers in 2017, an area Canepa is using as a point of emphasis throughout practice this week.

“We have to get a couple turnovers and get them out of their game a little bit, which is very difficult because they are very disciplined,” he said. “When you are playing a disciplined team, you have to do something to break the momentum.”

Said McNeely: “On defense, first and foremost, (the goal is) nothing caught on my side. That is what I shoot for every game. If it’s caught, he is going to feel me. I just have to let them know.”

Canepa said this is “probably the best team we have ever played” and there has been a lot of hype on campus and from alumni, who he expects to pack the visitors stands at Owen Owens Field.

“I imagine that everyone who ever went to our school will be there,” Canepa said. “This has always been a great football program but we have brought it to the level that is at now. You can’t get better than this.”

“It’s the highest level of high school football,” McNeely said. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Ticket information can be found on the De La Salle website and gates will open 30 minutes before the game.