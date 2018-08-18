Downey eases by East Union, but quarterback decision anything but settled

Much of the talk before Downey High’s season-opener rested on the battle at quarterback, where junior Bryce Gouker and freshman Beau Green are fighting it out for the top spot.

A game into the season, the battle remains.

Each player — alternating series during the Knights’ 39-19 victory over East Union — were excellent, leaving coach Jeremy Plaa still trying to figure out who would finally win the top spot.

“They both moved the ball down the field and were responsible for three touchdowns apiece,” Plaa said. “I didn’t have any reason to pull one of them out. They’re playing well. Let’s keep going.”

SIGN UP

SHARE COPY LINK Downey High coach Jeremy Plaa, quarterback Beau Green and wide receiver Anderson Grover discuss the Knights' 39-19 victory over East Union on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Modesto, California.

Green, who started the game, completed 11 of 17 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns and interception. He also ran for a 2-yard score. Gouker completed 7 of 10 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Both combined in the first half to complete 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights blew the game open.

“That first drive, I had some butterflies but after that ... I was good to go,” Green said. “I thought I played pretty well, but made a few mistakes. Overall, a pretty good game.”

Plaa said he’d watch film to decide his approach for his team’s next game on Friday against Manteca.

The quarterbacks had plenty of support from their talented receiving corps.

Anderson Grover, 26, takes a big step into the end zone for a touchdown against East Union. Downey High took on East Union Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Anderson Grover had three first-half touchdowns of 55, 28 and 15 — the 55-yarder he was able to turn the corner and beat the defense to the end zone.

Ethan Difuntorum also did the same on his 80-yard catch and run from Gouker, and also beat his man one-on-one in the right corner to a well-placed 9-yard pass from Green.

Grover finished with six catches for 138 yards, Difuntorum two catches for 88 yards and Bryce Peterson had six catches for 67 yards that included an acrobatic 21-yard, one-hander while going out of bounds on 3rd-and-7 on Downey’s first scoring drive.

“Anderson is awesome,” Green said. “He fights to the end. He knows how to use his body really well.”

Downey Highs Bryce Gouker, 10, throws a pass to Beau Green, 20, as they looks to gain yards. Downey High took on East Union Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Grover is a fan of both his quarterbacks.

“I can’t say one above the other,” he said. “They keep doing their thing, giving it to the athletes so we can make plays.”

Plaa and Grover credited the defense, which sacked East Union quarterback Eric Morales five times. In one first-half series, Downey’s Reece Costales sacked Morales twice in three plays.

“Our defensive ends play like outside backers,” Plaa said. “We told them to hang tight and let the action come to them. They’re really athletic.”

Beau Green, runs the ball as East Union. Downey High took on East Union Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Jordan Wilson, 24, looks up the sideline and to gain yardage. Downey High took on East Union Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Tealen Gaines, 18, of East Union tries to get around Downey Highs, Christian Diaz, 21, with the help of Nicco Cedolini, 14, of East Union. Downey High took on East Union Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com