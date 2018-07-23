Central Catholic’s midnight practice ushers in start of Sac-Joaquin Section football

The 2018 football season officially got underway early Monday morning at Central Catholic High School, where the Raiders began practicing at the stroke of midnight of July 23 — the first day Sac-Joaquin Section football teams can begin practice.
Hours before, the Raiders joined in for Mass, dinner, a meeting with coaches and the selection of captains.
The remaining teams in The Bee’s coverage area — 27 in The Bee’s immediate coverage area — also had the opportunity to hit the field.
The season opens Aug. 17.
