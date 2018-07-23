Watch highlights of Central Catholic's midnight football practice

Central Catholic High School's football team got a jump-start on the first day that Sac-Joaquin Section football teams can practice with its midnight practice on Monday, July 23, 2018.
By
Up Next
Central Catholic High School's football team got a jump-start on the first day that Sac-Joaquin Section football teams can practice with its midnight practice on Monday, July 23, 2018.
By

High School Football

Central Catholic’s midnight practice ushers in start of Sac-Joaquin Section football

By Joan Lee

jlee@modbee.com

July 23, 2018 12:32 PM

The 2018 football season officially got underway early Monday morning at Central Catholic High School, where the Raiders began practicing at the stroke of midnight of July 23 — the first day Sac-Joaquin Section football teams can begin practice.

Hours before, the Raiders joined in for Mass, dinner, a meeting with coaches and the selection of captains.

The remaining teams in The Bee’s coverage area — 27 in The Bee’s immediate coverage area — also had the opportunity to hit the field.

The season opens Aug. 17.

  Comments  