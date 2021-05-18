Notebook: Enochs baseball continues hot streak with win over Gregori

Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif. Modesto Bee

The end of the season is always the best time to play your best baseball and that is exactly what the Enochs Eagles are doing.

With a 15-5 win over Gregori (8-6) on Tuesday, the Eagles (11-3) have won three in a row after taking two of three against Turlock last week.

Enochs scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings and junior Logan Gibson continued his torrid season with two RBIs.

Gibson has a .579 batting average with two home runs and 12 RBIs this year.

Enochs junior Cole Prokes and senior Mason Manly both had three RBIs.

Enochs and Turlock are tied atop the league standings with two games left in the season but the Eagles have the tiebreaker with the two wins over the Bulldogs.

Turlock 11, Downey 6: The Bulldogs (12-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Knights (3-10).

Pitman 14, Modesto 4: The Pride (10-4) scored 11 in the second in their win over the Panthers (0-13).

Pitman senior Bryson Partida was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Oakdale 11, Manteca 0: The Mustangs (13-4) scored six runs in the first inning in the win.

Oakdale senior Dominic Antinetti was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, and four RBIs and senior Joey Janssen had three RBIs.

It was the Mustangs sixth straight win.

Ripon Christian 10, Escalon 0: Seven different Knights (9-8) had at least one RBI in the win over the Cougars (2-17).

Central Valley 10, Mountain House 1: After losing the first game of the doubleheader 13-3, the Hawks (12-3) scored four in the top of the first in their win over the Mustangs.

Central Valley seniors Adrian Garcia and Donnie Tonelli each had two RBIs and junior Gabrial Lopez struck out 13 batters in a complete-game performance.

Boys Soccer

Turlock 3, Pitman 0: Seniors Alex Ayala and Alex Mejia both had a goal and an assist in the win for the Bulldogs.

Gregori 6, Enochs 2: The Jaguars remained tied for first place with Turlock in the CCAL standings with the win.

Girls Soccer

Enochs 5, Gregori 0: The Eagles (8-3-1) bounced back from their loss to Pitman last Thursday with a win over the Jaguars.

Girls Volleyball

Pitman 3, Turlock 0: The Pride beat the Bulldogs to create a tie atop the CCAL standings.

Senior Maddy Hall had 22 digs for the Pride and senior Haley Freeman had 32 assists.

Pitman ends the season at home against Modesto on Thursday while Turlock is at Gregori.

MJC Softball on win streak: With two wins (8-7 and 9-4) over Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the Modesto Junior College softball team has won five straight games, three of which were decided by one run.

Sophomore Taylor Brewer (Waterford HS) leads the Pirates in batting average (.436) and RBIs (11) and sophomore Alyssa Donaldson (Waterford HS) is second with 10 RBIs.

MJC travels to Santa Rosa on Friday for a doubleheader.

Manteca alum breaks MJC school record: At the MJC Invitational on May 9, Pirates sophomore Rhiannon Genilla (Manteca HS) broke the school record in the javelin with a throw of 43.65 meters, which is just over 143 feet.

The previous record was set in 1986 by Leslie Kimbrell.