Roundup: Turlock beats Enochs in CCAL baseball game; Oakdale senior throws no-hitter

Turlock’s Griffen Sotomayor hits a two-run double during the Central California Athletic League game with Gregori at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

In a matchup between the top two teams in the Central California Athletic League on Tuesday, Turlock beat Enochs, 4-3, at Turlock High.

Bulldogs (11-1) junior pitcher Kaden Peterson struck out 14 batters in six innings pitched and had a run scored and an RBI while junior Bryce Campbell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Enochs (8-3).

The teams meet again on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Enochs.

Oakdale 6, Kimball 0: Oakdale senior pitcher Noah Chelberg threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 batters in the Mustangs (11-4) victory.

Mustangs senior Dominic Antinetti had three RBIs.

East Union 10, Ripon Christian 5: Senior Caleb Terpsma was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the loss for the Knights (8-7).

Central Catholic 14, Manteca 10: The Raiders (10-5) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first in their win over the Buffaloes.

Central Valley 10, Ceres 4: Senior Isaiah Hidalgo had a home run and three RBIs in the victory for the Hawks (9-2). Central Valley won the first game of the doubleheader, 4-0.

Patterson 13, Lathrop 0: Senior Logan McCleery had three RBIs and sophomore Payton Montecinos struck out 11 batters in the win for the Tigers (9-3).

In game two of the doubleheader, McCleery had a home run and two RBIs in a 5-2 win.

Boys Soccer

Turlock 2, Modesto 0: The Bulldogs have allowed only one goal all season.

Girls Soccer

Enochs 5, Downey 0: The Eagles scored three goals in the first half in their win over the Knights.