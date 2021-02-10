High School Sports
Stanislaus District high school athletes sign with colleges. Here’s the list
Despite not having a single high school athletic event in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, over 25 Stanislaus District prep athletes have signed with various colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers.
With high school sports resuming, the number could grow before the end of the school year.
Did we miss a signee? Email jalopez@modbee.com with the information of who signed and where.
----
2020-21 Stanislaus District Signees
|Athlete
|School
|Sport
|College
|Cameron Butler
|Big Valley Christian
|Baseball
|Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
|Wyatt Thames
|Big Valley Christian
|Baseball
|Biola University
|Zachary Aloisio
|Big Valley Christian
|Football
|Arizona Christian University
|Brandon Carothers
|Big Valley Christian
|Football
|Arizona Christian University
|Spencer Cox
|Big Valley Christian
|Football
|Arizona Christian University
|Marcus Lima
|Big Valley Christian
|Football
|Arizona Christian University
|Hannah Castillon
|Central Catholic
|Volleyball
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Julius Lewis
|Central Catholic
|Football
|Fresno State
|Joecellia Roberts
|Central Catholic
|Softball
|University of San Diego
|Gwen Ludwig
|Enochs
|Softball
|Sacramento State
|Kayla Simpson
|Enochs
|Softball
|Simpson University
|Chloe Wong
|Enochs
|Softball
|Dayton University
|Brett Zimmerman
|Gregori
|Baseball
|Loyola Marymount
|Olivia Keller
|Gregori
|Volleyball
|Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
|Madison Kackley
|Gregori
|Cross Country/Track
|UC Davis
|Genavieve Fontes
|Hilmar
|Soccer
|UC Davis
|Trace Van Guilder
|Hilmar
|Football
|Friends University
|Mikela Labno
|Hilmar
|Volleyball
|San Diego State
|Jaden Phillips
|Modesto Christian
|Basketball
|University of the Pacific
|Chris Fan
|Modesto Christian
|Basketball
|Eastern Washington
|Seth Borba
|Oakdale
|Wrestling
|Menlo College
|Clayton Bashor
|Oakdale
|Wrestling
|Edinboro University
|Brayden Abell
|Oakdale
|Wrestling
|VMI
|Ryan Meyer
|Oakdale
|Golf
|University of Arizona
|Brooke Rose
|Pitman
|Soccer
|Stanislaus State
|Kai DeLeon
|Pitman
|Softball
|San Francisco State
|Gabriella de Leon
|Pitman
|Softball
|Menlo College
|Madalynn Insell
|Pitman
|Softball
|Taylor University
|Delaney Huse-Davison
|Pitman
|Softball
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Juan Mora
|Pitman
|Wrestling
|North Dakota State
|Sydney Thomason
|Ripon
|Softball
|University of Nebraska-Kearney
|Dominic Rodriguez
|Turlock
|Baseball
|Fresno State
