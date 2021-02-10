Stanislaus District high school athletes sign with colleges. Here’s the list

Madison Kackley signed a letter of intent to run cross-county and track at UC Davis during National Signing Day at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Despite not having a single high school athletic event in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, over 25 Stanislaus District prep athletes have signed with various colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers.

With high school sports resuming, the number could grow before the end of the school year.

Did we miss a signee? Email jalopez@modbee.com with the information of who signed and where.

2020-21 Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete School Sport College Cameron Butler Big Valley Christian Baseball Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Wyatt Thames Big Valley Christian Baseball Biola University Zachary Aloisio Big Valley Christian Football Arizona Christian University Brandon Carothers Big Valley Christian Football Arizona Christian University Spencer Cox Big Valley Christian Football Arizona Christian University Marcus Lima Big Valley Christian Football Arizona Christian University Hannah Castillon Central Catholic Volleyball Cal State Monterey Bay Julius Lewis Central Catholic Football Fresno State Joecellia Roberts Central Catholic Softball University of San Diego Gwen Ludwig Enochs Softball Sacramento State Kayla Simpson Enochs Softball Simpson University Chloe Wong Enochs Softball Dayton University Brett Zimmerman Gregori Baseball Loyola Marymount Olivia Keller Gregori Volleyball Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Madison Kackley Gregori Cross Country/Track UC Davis Genavieve Fontes Hilmar Soccer UC Davis Trace Van Guilder Hilmar Football Friends University Mikela Labno Hilmar Volleyball San Diego State Jaden Phillips Modesto Christian Basketball University of the Pacific Chris Fan Modesto Christian Basketball Eastern Washington Seth Borba Oakdale Wrestling Menlo College Clayton Bashor Oakdale Wrestling Edinboro University Brayden Abell Oakdale Wrestling VMI Ryan Meyer Oakdale Golf University of Arizona Brooke Rose Pitman Soccer Stanislaus State Kai DeLeon Pitman Softball San Francisco State Gabriella de Leon Pitman Softball Menlo College Madalynn Insell Pitman Softball Taylor University Delaney Huse-Davison Pitman Softball Cal State Monterey Bay Juan Mora Pitman Wrestling North Dakota State Sydney Thomason Ripon Softball University of Nebraska-Kearney Dominic Rodriguez Turlock Baseball Fresno State