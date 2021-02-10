High School Sports

Stanislaus District high school athletes sign with colleges. Here’s the list

Madison Kackley signed a letter of intent to run cross-county and track at UC Davis during National Signing Day at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Despite not having a single high school athletic event in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, over 25 Stanislaus District prep athletes have signed with various colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers.

With high school sports resuming, the number could grow before the end of the school year.

Did we miss a signee? Email jalopez@modbee.com with the information of who signed and where.

2020-21 Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete SchoolSport College
Cameron ButlerBig Valley ChristianBaseballCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Wyatt ThamesBig Valley ChristianBaseballBiola University
Zachary AloisioBig Valley ChristianFootballArizona Christian University
Brandon CarothersBig Valley ChristianFootballArizona Christian University
Spencer CoxBig Valley ChristianFootballArizona Christian University
Marcus LimaBig Valley ChristianFootballArizona Christian University
Hannah CastillonCentral CatholicVolleyballCal State Monterey Bay
Julius LewisCentral CatholicFootballFresno State
Joecellia RobertsCentral CatholicSoftballUniversity of San Diego
Gwen LudwigEnochsSoftballSacramento State
Kayla SimpsonEnochsSoftballSimpson University
Chloe WongEnochsSoftballDayton University
Brett ZimmermanGregoriBaseballLoyola Marymount
Olivia KellerGregoriVolleyballCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Madison KackleyGregoriCross Country/TrackUC Davis
Genavieve FontesHilmarSoccerUC Davis
Trace Van GuilderHilmarFootballFriends University
Mikela LabnoHilmarVolleyballSan Diego State
Jaden PhillipsModesto ChristianBasketballUniversity of the Pacific
Chris FanModesto ChristianBasketballEastern Washington
Seth BorbaOakdaleWrestling Menlo College
Clayton BashorOakdaleWrestling Edinboro University
Brayden AbellOakdaleWrestling VMI
Ryan MeyerOakdaleGolfUniversity of Arizona
Brooke RosePitmanSoccerStanislaus State
Kai DeLeonPitmanSoftballSan Francisco State
Gabriella de LeonPitmanSoftballMenlo College
Madalynn InsellPitmanSoftballTaylor University
Delaney Huse-DavisonPitmanSoftballCal State Monterey Bay
Juan MoraPitmanWrestlingNorth Dakota State
Sydney ThomasonRiponSoftballUniversity of Nebraska-Kearney
Dominic RodriguezTurlockBaseballFresno State
