Former Beyer, MJC wrestler is honored as coach by Sac-Joaquin Section

Golden Valley coach Chopper Mello talks with senior Willie Ward-Williams during a break in his match on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Cougar Arena. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Beyer High School graduate and Golden Valley wrestling coach Chopper Mello was named one of the six recipients of the Model Coach Award by the section on Jan. 30.

Mello has coached wrestling at Golden Valley since 1997 and also worked with the football team.

He is also the PA “voice” of the SJS Masters Wrestling Championships and is a tournament director as well.

The award honors coaches who are positive role models within the section and is being given for the 20th year. Each of the six model coaches will receive a plaque and a lifetime Sac-Joaquin Section pass at an awards ceremony to be determined later this year.

In addition to Beyer, Mello also was a wrestling standout at Modesto Junior College.