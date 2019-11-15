Volleyball: Central Catholic and Escalon both advance in state playoffs

Escalon’s Hannah Boyd (5) and Melanie Smith (15) defend against Union Mine’s Mikayla Ide during the Division IV Championship at Ripon High School in Ripon, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Escalon won the match 3-2. aalfaro@modbee.com

Central Catholic (29-8) and Escalon (31-9) girls volleyball teams both advanced to the CIF State NorCal Regional Semifinals after winning their respective matches on Thursday.

At Central Catholic, the Raiders beat San Francisco University in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-15) in the Division II second round and they have yet to lose a set in the state playoffs. Sophomore Abby Castillon had 14 kils for the Raiders and junior Tessa Gallo had 10 digs. Central Catholic will host Branson at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cougars road to the semifinals wasn’t as easy as Escalon beat Lincoln of San Francisco in five sets (26-24, 19-25, 11-25, 25-19, 15-13). Escalon will host Aptos at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Gregori (21-12) and Hilmar (31-12) both saw their seasons end with losses. The Jaguars fell to Lincoln of Lincoln in straight sets while Hilmar lost to Burlingame in four sets.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER