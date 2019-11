High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, Nov. 8

Football

7 p.m.: CIF Playoffs - DI: No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock; No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis-Yolo. DII: No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay; No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic. DIV: No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra; No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater; No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced; No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson. DV: No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland; No. 11 Livingston at No. 6 Rosemont. DVI: No. 11 Western Sierra at No. 6 Calaveras; No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden. DVII: No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand.

Water Polo

Boys

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3:30 p.m.: CIF Playoffs - Quarterfinals - DII: No. 6 Buhach Colony at No. 3 Merced. DIII: No. 5 Nevada Union at No. 4 Beyer.

5:30 p.m.: CIF Playoffs - Quarterfinals - DI: No. 8 Turlock at No. 1 Rio Americano. DII: No. 10 Pitman at No. 2 Rodriguez. DIII: No. 8 Amador at No. 1 El Capitan; No. 6 Ripon at No. 3 Sonora; No. 7 Dixon at No. 2 Oakdale.