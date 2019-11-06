Beyer girls fall short in playoff opener; Turlock advances

Beyer high school’s goalie Logan Kayser-Sprouse blocks at the goal on Tuesday afternoon November 5, 2019 in a match against Merced high school at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif. jlee@modbee.com

The No. 7-seeded Beyer High girls water polo team was upset in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Tournament, falling to Merced 9-7.

The Patriots were one of numerous Stanislaus District girls teams to play first-round games on Tuesday.

With the victory, No. 10 Merced will play Thursday at No. 2 El Capitan, which had a first-round bye.

In other Division II action, Buhach Colony defeated Johansen 18-5. The Thunder advance to the second round, where it will meet No. 1 Rio Americano, which had a first-round bye.

In a Division I game, sixth-seeded Turlock handed River City a 17-8 defeat. The Bulldogs will next face No. 3 Granite Bay, which defeated No. 14 Pitman 12-1 on Tuesday. No. 13 Gregori plays Wednesday at No. 4 Woodcreek.

The girls tournament will continue at home sites on Thursday, where the winners will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday at Johansen High.

Among those playing Thursday are No. 1 Sonora and No. 2 Ripon in the opening round of the Division III tournament. Sonora plays El Camino, while the Indians host Amador,

The boys tournament gets under way on Wednesday.