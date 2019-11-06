High School Sports

Beyer girls fall short in playoff opener; Turlock advances

Beyer high school’s goalie Logan Kayser-Sprouse blocks at the goal on Tuesday afternoon November 5, 2019 in a match against Merced high school at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif.
Beyer high school’s goalie Logan Kayser-Sprouse blocks at the goal on Tuesday afternoon November 5, 2019 in a match against Merced high school at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

The No. 7-seeded Beyer High girls water polo team was upset in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Tournament, falling to Merced 9-7.

The Patriots were one of numerous Stanislaus District girls teams to play first-round games on Tuesday.

With the victory, No. 10 Merced will play Thursday at No. 2 El Capitan, which had a first-round bye.

In other Division II action, Buhach Colony defeated Johansen 18-5. The Thunder advance to the second round, where it will meet No. 1 Rio Americano, which had a first-round bye.

In a Division I game, sixth-seeded Turlock handed River City a 17-8 defeat. The Bulldogs will next face No. 3 Granite Bay, which defeated No. 14 Pitman 12-1 on Tuesday. No. 13 Gregori plays Wednesday at No. 4 Woodcreek.

The girls tournament will continue at home sites on Thursday, where the winners will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday at Johansen High.

Among those playing Thursday are No. 1 Sonora and No. 2 Ripon in the opening round of the Division III tournament. Sonora plays El Camino, while the Indians host Amador,

The boys tournament gets under way on Wednesday.

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  