High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, Nov. 5

Girls Tennis

7 p.m.: CIF Playoffs Semifinals - DI: Gregori at Oak Ridge. DIII: Hilmar at Nevada Union; Christian Brothers at Central Catholic. DIV: Calaveras at Escalon. DV: Ripon Christian at Le Grand. DVI: Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Girls Water Polo

3:30 p.m.: CIF Playoffs Semifinals - DII: Johansen at Buhach Colony; Merced at Beyer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

5:30 p.m.: CIF Playoffs Semifinals - DI: River City at Turlock. DII: Ceres at St. Mary’s-Stockton.

6 p.m.: CIF Playoffs Semifinals - DI: Pitman at Granite Bay (Del Oro HS)