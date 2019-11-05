Volleyball Roundup: CC, Escalon, and Ripon Christian advance to section title games

Central Catholic girls volleyball coach Michelle Springmeyer said the Raiders have hard, physical practices where they compete against each other.

They’ve done the same routine in practice all year and Springmeyer said she hasn’t changed much.

What they do in practice remains a secret but the results have paid off as the Raiders (26-8) won their eighth in a row on Tuesday with a straight sets (25-22, 25-13, 25-12) victory over Christian Brothers (27-9) in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Semifinals.

“We are staying together as a team and taking care of business,” Springmeyer said.

The Raiders will play Nevada Union in the title game on Saturday at Natomas High School at 3 p.m.

Central Catholic hasn’t lost a set since Oct. 12 against Vanden but the streak of 19 straight sets won appeared in danger in the first set as both teams battled and the Raiders led by as much as nine before Falcons fought back and cut the deficit to one.

The Raiders used the momentum from the first set victory and overpowered the Falcons in the second and third sets behind strong play from junior Hannah Castillon and sophomore Abby Castillon. Abby led the Raiders with 19 kills and the Falcons struggled against the duo. Hannah had 12 kills. Senior McKenzie Lettice had 36 assists.

Oak Ridge 3, Gregori 0: The Jaguars (20-11) season isn’t over as they qualified for the CIF State playoffs, which begin next week.

Nevada Union 3, Hilmar 2: The Yellowjackets (30-11) lost a tough match but they’ve qualified for the state playoffs.

Escalon 3, Calaveras 0: The Cougars (28-9) won their fifth in a row and will face Union Mine on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ripon High School.

Ripon Christian 3, Le Grand 2: The Knights (24-9) won the final two sets including a dramatic 34-32 victory in the fourth game. Ripon Christian will face Colfax in the championship on Saturday at Natomas High School at noon.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Big Valley Christian 0: The Lions (16-13) fell in straight sets in the Div. VI Semifinals.