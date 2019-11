High School Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

LOCAL

Cross Country

High School CIF-Sac Joaquin Sub-Section

at Calaveras Fairgrounds, Angels Camp, Saturday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Varsity Boys - 3 Miles: Division I - 11:50 a.m. Divsion II - 11:30 a.m. Division III - 1:30 p.m. Division IV - 12:50 p.m. Division V - 1:10 p.m.

Varisty Girls - 3 Miles: Division I - 11:10 a.m. Division II - 12:10 p.m. Division III - 12:30 p.m. Division IV - 1:50 p.m. Division V - 2:10 p.m.

Football

High School CIF-Sac Joaquin Playoffs

all games at 7 p.m., unless noted

Friday - First Round

Division I: No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock; No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis-Yolo; No. 12 Pleasant Grove at No. 5 Monterey Trail; No. 9 Lincoln-Stockton at No. 8 Edison. Bye: No. 1 Folsom; No. 2 Oak Ridge; No. 3 Inderkum; No. 4 St. Mary’s-Stockton

Division II: No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay; No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic; No. 11 Oakmont at No. 6 Elk Grove; No. 9 Whitney at No. 8 Lincoln-Lincoln. Bye: No. 1 Rocklin; No. 2 Cosumnes Oaks; No. 3 Vacaville; No. 4 Jesuit

Division III: No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 Vista del Lago; No. 11 Johnson at No. 6 Roseville; No. 10 Yuba City at No. 7 Christian Brothers; No. 9 Antelope at No. 8 Ponderosa. Bye: No. 1 Capital Christian; No. 2 Placer; No. 3 Buhach Colony; No. 4 Manteca

Division IV: No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra; No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater; No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced; No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson; No. 9 Nevada Union at No. 8 Vanden. Bye: No. 1 Rio Linda; No. 2 Oakdale; No. 3 Casa Roble

Division V: No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland; No. 11 Livingston at No. 6 Rosemont; No. 10 Foothill at No. 7 Liberty Ranch; No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Union Mine. Bye: No. 1 Center; No. 2 Ripon; No. 3 Amador; No. 4 Bradshaw Christian

Division VI: No. 11 Western Sierra at No. 6 Calaveras; No. 10 Highlands at No. 7 Bear River; No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden. Bye: No. 1 Escalon; No. 2 Hilmar; No. 3 Ripon Christian. Nov. 15: No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra

Division VII: No. 6 Vacaville Christian at No. 3 Woodland Christian; No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand. Bye: No. 1 Denair; No. 2 Mariposa County

Tennis

High School Girls CIF-Sac Joaquin Playoffs

all games at 2 p.m., unless noted

Monday

Division I: Edison at Gregori, Enochs at Davis-Yolo. Bye: St. Francis.

Division II: Buhach Colony at St. Mary’s-Stockton; Pitman at Vacaville. Bye: Del Oro.

Division III: Merced at Manteca; Ceres at Golden Valley.

Division IV: Los Banos at Central Catholic; Sierra at Mountain House.

Volleyball

High School CIF-Sac Joaquin Playoffs

at Home sites, 7 p.m. start times, unless noted

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Division I - Semifinals: No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks at No. 1 St. Francis; No. 7 Gregori at No. 3 Oak Ridge

Division III - Semifinals: No. 4 Hilmar at No. 1 Nevada Union; No. 3 Christian Brothers at No. 2 Central Catholic

Division IV - Semifinals: No. 9 El Dorado at No. 4 Union Mine; No. 3 Calaveras at No. 2 Escalon

Division V - Semifinals: No. 4 Vacaville Christian at No. 1 Colfax; No. 3 Ripon Christian at No. 2 Le Grand

Division VI - Semifinals: No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian; No. 3 Forest Lak Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Adventist

Water Polo

High School CIF-Sac Joaquin Playoffs

at Home sites, 3:30 p.m. start times, unless noted

Boys

Division I - Wednesday, Nov. 6: McClatchy at Turlock, 5:30 p.m.; Gregori at Woodcreek, 5 p.m. BYE: Rio Americano, Granite Bay.

Division II - Wednesday, Nov. 6: Johansen at Merced; Grace Davis at Buhach Colony; Pitman at Lodi (Tokay HS). BYE: Bella Vista, Rodriguez.

Division III - Friday, Nov. 8: Amador at El Capitan; Nevada Union at Beyer; Ripon at Sonora; Dixon at Oakdale.

Girls

Division I - Tuesday, Nov. 5: Pitman at Granite Bay (Del Oro HS), 6 p.m.; River City at Turlock, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 6: Gregori at Woodcreek, 3:30 p.m. BYE: Davis-Yolo, St. Francis.

Division II - Tuesday, Nov. 5: Johansen at Buhach Colony; Ceres at St. Mary’s-Stockton, 5:30 p.m.; Merced at Beyer. BYE: Rio American, El Capitan.

Division III - Thursday, Nov. 7: El Camino at Sonora; Nevada Union at Kimball; Amador at Ripon.