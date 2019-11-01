Volleyball Roundup: CC beats Sonora; Gregori upsets No. 2 Rocklin

McKenzie Lettice (3) sets the ball for her teammates looking for a kill, during a playoff game between Sonora and Central Catholic, in Modesto, on Thursday, October 31. cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

Central Catholic (25-8) advanced to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Semifinals with a straight sets win over Sonora (21-8) on Thursday.

Sophomore Abby Castillon had 16 kills and junior Hannah Castillon added 10 for the Raiders. Senior McKenzie Lettice had 39 assists.

The Raiders host Christian Brothers on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Gregori 3, Rocklin 0: The Jaguars (20-10) upset No. 2 Rocklin (24-12). Gregori is at Oak Ridge on Tuesday.

St. Francis 3, Turlock 1: The Bulldogs (26-20) won the first set but fell in the Div. I quarterfinals.

Hilmar 3, Pioneer 0: The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets (30-10) advanced to the Division III semifinals. Senior Olivia Peterson had 16 kills and senior Emma Martin added 31 assists.

El Dorado 3, Ripon 1: The top-seeded Indians (19-6) were upset in four sets.

Escalon 3, West Campus 1: The Cougars (27-9) won their fourth straight and host Calaveras on Tuesday.

Ripon Christian 3, Golden Sierra 0: The Knights (23-9) advanced to the Div. V semifinals with a straight sets victory.

Big Valley Christian 3, Stockton Christian 0: The Lions (16-12) face No. 1 seed Stone Ridge Christian on Tuesday.