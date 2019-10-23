High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight: 1. Laura Heiser 74; 2. Patti Truett 78.
Second Flight: 1. Sandy Dieker 66; 2. Rosalie Schmierer 69.
Third Flight: 1. Myrna Runyan 68; 2. Carmen Ingols 73.
Putts: Dieker 32.
Chip-Ins: Schmierer #6, Truett #10.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central California Athletic League
From Oct. 22
Pitman 6, Turlock 3
Singles: Katrina Hawley (P) d. Calista McShane, 6-0, 6-0; Anh Luu (P) d. Ashley Huh, 6-2, 6-2; Chuc Luu (P) d. Miriam Aguirie, 6-0, 6-4; Jackie Mendez (P) d. Aleah Young, 6-3, 6-2; Kim Rocha-Perez (P) d. Taylor Griffin, 6-2, 6-4; Claudia Chan (T) d. Mia Pearson, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Lizbeth Soltero/Alex Gonzales (T) d. Daisy Kim/Alice Stessman, 6-1, 6-2; Noella Younan/Hannah Sahota (T) d. Simran Kaur/Gisele Caballero, 6-1, 6-3; Giselli Aguilar/Arielle Chalabi (P) d. Lexi Lockmiller/Sophia Butland, 6-3, 6-4.
Enochs 8, Modesto 1
Singles: Alyssa Tay (E) d. Milla Skowron, 6-2, 6-1; Hya Dominise (E) d. Rhea Patel, 6-1, 6-4; Aheli Patel (E) d. Sasha Ehrler, 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Perez (E) d. Tiffany Le, 6-1, 6-4; Amaia Perez (E) d. Claire Turner, 6-2, 6-2; Ruhin Sidhu (E) d. Clara Silva, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Lily Furtado/Audrey Younkin (M) d. Bridget Black/Tiarra Myatt, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Dianna Garcia/Brianna Garcia (E) d. Anoop Sanghera/Maaria Mirza, 6-3, 6-2; Isabella Edwards/Amy Fernandez (E) d. Giya Kaur/Dashanae Parker, 6-4, 6-2.
Volleyball
High School
From Oct. 23
Trans Valley League
Ripon 3, Modesto Christian 0
(25-10, 25-11, 25-15)
Ripon (14-5) - Kills: Jordynn Russell 9. Assists: Gaby Gutierrez 17. Digs: Brooke Kaiser 13. Aces: Russell 4.
JV: Ripon 2-0.
From Oct. 22
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 3, Johansen 0
(25-17, 27-25, 25-18)
Beyer - No Stats Reported.
Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning, Jo Roach 9. Assists: Carinna Mora 19. Aces: Syndee Gonzalez 2. Digs: Roach 10.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 3, Sierra 0
(25-12, 25-12, 25-9)
Central Catholic (11-8, VOL 11-0) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 30. Kills: Abby Castillon 14. Aces: Kalli McElrath 4. Digs: McElrath 6. Blocks: Hannah Castillon 2.
Sierra (6-10, VOL 2-9) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Catholic 2-0. FROSH: Central Catholic 2-0.
Trans Valley League
From Oct. 21
Ripon 3, Hughson 0
(25-18, 25-11, 25-23)
Ripon - Kills: Sydney Thomason 8. Assists: Shannon Johnson 26. Digs: Jordynn Russell 11. Aces: Brooke Kaiser 4.
Hughson - No Stats Reported.
JV: Ripon 2-0. FROSH: Ripon 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
From Oct. 22
Beyer 19, Pacheco 1
Beyer - Goals: Garrett Lin’s 4; Aiden Jonas 3; Roman Zamzow, Ben Berry, Emiliano Ortega-Morales 2; Dru Jenkins, Jacob Pfanenstiel, Dylan Brower, Ben Fichtenkort, Trevor Matthews, Aaron Martinez.
Pacheco - No Stats Reported.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
From Oct. 22
Beyer 12, Pacheco 3
Beyer - Goals: Claire Krippner 4; Lynna Baker, Abby Polack 2; Baylee Leonetti, Bryceen Warda, Ava Infantino, Emma Herbst.
Pacheco - No Stats Reported.
Comments