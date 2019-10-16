High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Oct. 17

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Modesto at Gregori, Enochs at Pitman, Turlock at Downey

TBA: CCC Singles Tournament, Host Golden Valley

Football

7 p.m.: Beyer vs. Davis (at Gregori)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Beyer at Pacheco, Central Catholic at Oakdale, Hughson at Central Valley, Mountain House at Ceres

6:30 p.m.: Denair at Delhi, Le Grand at Mariposa County, Orestimba at Waterford

Boys Water Polo

6 p.m.: Lathrop at Johansen, Beyer at Davis, Los Banos at Ceres, Buhach Colony at Patterson

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Lathrop at Johansen, Beyer at Davis, Los Banos at Ceres, Buhach Colony at Patterson