Top boys water polo teams converge in, around Modesto at DeLong Tournament

Beyer’s goalie Dylan Brower prepares to block a shot to the goal by Orange Lutheran’s Kyle Tooma on Friday morning October 18, 2019 during a water polo match at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif. jlee@modbee.com

It was opening day at the DeLong boys water polo tournament throughout the Modesto area on Friday.

The event brought numerous varsity teams from throughout the Modesto area, Northern California, Southern California and Oregon to five sites — Johansen, Downey, Oakdale, Ripon and Enochs for two days of competition.

On Friday, in one of the openers, powerful Orange Lutheran High from Orange in Southern California defeated Beyer 18-1. In its second game of the day, Beyer suffered a narrow 13-10 defeat to Gregori.

Oakdale, Sonora and Modesto were among the teams to go 2-0. Tournament play concludes Saturday at all the pools with the first games scheduled for 9 a.m. starts and the final matches starting at 4 p.m.