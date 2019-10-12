High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

High School Girls

From Oct. 10

Central California Athletic League

Enochs 241, Modesto 255

at Muni, Par 36

Enochs - Janea Caparros 47 Stephanie Florence 47 Lucy Saiz 46 Holly Reese 54 Jordan Williams 47.

Modesto - Lyla Patel 44 Leah Raby 43 Katie Casey 53 Ann Marie Hendricks 58 Hayde Abrego 57.

Clubs

From Oct. 10

Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies

2 BB of the 3Some

First: Paulette Aldrich, Brenda Joslin, Kathy Brennan - 130.

Second: Virginia Whitworth, Cheryl Moore, Shelly Hanak - 141.

Dryden Park Women’s Results

Crier’s Competition

First: Sandy Dieker 62.

Second: Linda Curtis 62.

Third: Pam Lawrence 62.

Fourth: Cathy Callistro 65.

Chip-in: C. Callistro, Bobbie Sesma.

Spring Creek CC Women’s Results

First Flight - Low Gross: Patti Wilcox 86.

First Low Net: Silver Lamb 69

Second Low Net (tie): Jan Blasquez, Shelly Zeff 75.

Seocnd Flight - Low Gross: Jackie Greenwood 107.

First Low Net: Catherine Fahey 76.

Seocnd Low Net: Pat Krueger 78.

Third Low Net: Char Witke 79.

Soccer

College Men

CCAA

San Bernardino 6, Stanislaus 1

Cal State San Bernardino (6-1-1, CCAA 3-1-0) - Goals: Frank Daroma (7:14); Jesus Ortega (7:42); Gerardo Flores 3 (36:41, 40:44, 56:07); Francisco Gomez (82:48). Goalie - Saves: Jacob Huber 1 (Clean Sheet); Carlos Barrera 1.

Stanislaus State (3-7-0, CCAA 0-5-0) - Goal: Joseph Mayorca. Goalie - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 6.

Cautions and Ejections: 80:03 (YELLOW), #9 Sebastian Cole (STAN).

College Women

CCAA

Stanislaus 3, San Bernardino 0

Stanislaus State (9-1-0, CCAA 4-1-0) - Goals: Sadie Ortiz (3:14); Selia Torres (20:59); Micaela Brewer (64:54). Assists: Summer England. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 2 (Clean Sheet).

Cal State San Bernardino (2-7-1, CCAA 0-4-0) - Goalie - Saves: Carly Luna 5.

Cautions and Ejections: 27:02 (YELLOW), #12 Sarah Savella (CSUSB) 64:49 (YELLOW), #20 Danielle Landrum (CSUSB) 74:15 (YELLOW), #15 Jenna Zuniga (STAN).

Tennis

High School Girls

From Oct. 10

Central California Athletic League

Enochs 5, Turlock 4

Singles - Alyssa Tay (E) d. Calista McShane, 6-2, 6-1; Aheli Patel (E) d. Ashley H., 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Miriam Aguirre (T) d. Olivia Perez, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Aleah Young (T) d. Amaia Perez, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Robin Sidou (E) d. Taylor Griffin, 6-4, 6-2; Tiarra Myatt (E) d. Claudia Chan, 3-6, 7-6, 11-9.

Doubles - Brianna Garcia/Bridget Black (E) d. Lizbeth Soltero/Alex Gonzales, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4; Noella Younan/Hannah Sahota (T) d. Diana Garcia/Dalyce Farnon, 6-3, 6-2; Lexi Lockmiller/Sophia Butland (T) d. Isabella Edwards/Amy Fernandez, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.

Volleyball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 3, Monterey Bay 0

(25-19, 25-16, 25-13)

Stanislaus State (11-4, CCAA 6-2) - Kills: Cassie Corbett, Rachel Klopfer, Sierra Adams 10. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Eyriana Eatmon 3. Blocks: Kiara Erving 6. Assists: E. Eatmon 20. Digs: Krista Hernandez 13.

Cal State Monterey Bay (5-11, CCAA 1-8) - Kills: Jenna Tobin 10. Aces: Alexa Blunt 2. Blocks: J. Tobin 2. Assists: Sophia Torres 33. Digs: J. Tobin 11.

High School

From Oct. 10

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 3, Johansen 2

(25-11, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13)

Los Banos - No Stats Reported.

Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning 25. Aces: Jo Roach 4. Blocks: Aminah Manning 2. Assists: Amira Manning 17. Digs: Aminah Manning 13.

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 3, Manteca 0

(25-16, 26-19, 25-17)

Central Catholic (16-7, 8-0 VOL) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 26. Kills: Abby Castillon 11. Aces: Devan Brasil 3. Digs: A. Castillon 11. Blocks: Hannah Castillon 4

Manteca (16-7, VOL 3-3) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Manteca 2-0. Frosh: Manteca 2-0.

Water Polo

High School Boys

From Oct. 10

Western Athletic Conference

Johansen 14, Ceres 0

Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 4, Collin Taylor 4, Patrick Stevens 2, Nathan Cheney 1, Adam Boyd 1, Adrian Valencia 1, Cayden Burgeno 1.

Ceres - No Stats Reported.

High School Girls

From Oct. 10

Western Athletic Conference

Johansen 14, Ceres 5

Johansen - Goals: Brianna Tochiamani 8, Dakota Harvey 3, Emily Sisco 2, Jessica Fiskum 1.

Ceres - Goals: Elise Cannella 3, Emily Wolff 2.

  Comments  