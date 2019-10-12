High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
High School Girls
From Oct. 10
Central California Athletic League
Enochs 241, Modesto 255
at Muni, Par 36
Enochs - Janea Caparros 47 Stephanie Florence 47 Lucy Saiz 46 Holly Reese 54 Jordan Williams 47.
Modesto - Lyla Patel 44 Leah Raby 43 Katie Casey 53 Ann Marie Hendricks 58 Hayde Abrego 57.
Clubs
From Oct. 10
Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies
2 BB of the 3Some
First: Paulette Aldrich, Brenda Joslin, Kathy Brennan - 130.
Second: Virginia Whitworth, Cheryl Moore, Shelly Hanak - 141.
Dryden Park Women’s Results
Crier’s Competition
First: Sandy Dieker 62.
Second: Linda Curtis 62.
Third: Pam Lawrence 62.
Fourth: Cathy Callistro 65.
Chip-in: C. Callistro, Bobbie Sesma.
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
First Flight - Low Gross: Patti Wilcox 86.
First Low Net: Silver Lamb 69
Second Low Net (tie): Jan Blasquez, Shelly Zeff 75.
Seocnd Flight - Low Gross: Jackie Greenwood 107.
First Low Net: Catherine Fahey 76.
Seocnd Low Net: Pat Krueger 78.
Third Low Net: Char Witke 79.
Soccer
College Men
CCAA
San Bernardino 6, Stanislaus 1
Cal State San Bernardino (6-1-1, CCAA 3-1-0) - Goals: Frank Daroma (7:14); Jesus Ortega (7:42); Gerardo Flores 3 (36:41, 40:44, 56:07); Francisco Gomez (82:48). Goalie - Saves: Jacob Huber 1 (Clean Sheet); Carlos Barrera 1.
Stanislaus State (3-7-0, CCAA 0-5-0) - Goal: Joseph Mayorca. Goalie - Saves: Daniel Dubiel 6.
Cautions and Ejections: 80:03 (YELLOW), #9 Sebastian Cole (STAN).
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus 3, San Bernardino 0
Stanislaus State (9-1-0, CCAA 4-1-0) - Goals: Sadie Ortiz (3:14); Selia Torres (20:59); Micaela Brewer (64:54). Assists: Summer England. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 2 (Clean Sheet).
Cal State San Bernardino (2-7-1, CCAA 0-4-0) - Goalie - Saves: Carly Luna 5.
Cautions and Ejections: 27:02 (YELLOW), #12 Sarah Savella (CSUSB) 64:49 (YELLOW), #20 Danielle Landrum (CSUSB) 74:15 (YELLOW), #15 Jenna Zuniga (STAN).
Tennis
High School Girls
From Oct. 10
Central California Athletic League
Enochs 5, Turlock 4
Singles - Alyssa Tay (E) d. Calista McShane, 6-2, 6-1; Aheli Patel (E) d. Ashley H., 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Miriam Aguirre (T) d. Olivia Perez, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Aleah Young (T) d. Amaia Perez, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Robin Sidou (E) d. Taylor Griffin, 6-4, 6-2; Tiarra Myatt (E) d. Claudia Chan, 3-6, 7-6, 11-9.
Doubles - Brianna Garcia/Bridget Black (E) d. Lizbeth Soltero/Alex Gonzales, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4; Noella Younan/Hannah Sahota (T) d. Diana Garcia/Dalyce Farnon, 6-3, 6-2; Lexi Lockmiller/Sophia Butland (T) d. Isabella Edwards/Amy Fernandez, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.
Volleyball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 3, Monterey Bay 0
(25-19, 25-16, 25-13)
Stanislaus State (11-4, CCAA 6-2) - Kills: Cassie Corbett, Rachel Klopfer, Sierra Adams 10. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Eyriana Eatmon 3. Blocks: Kiara Erving 6. Assists: E. Eatmon 20. Digs: Krista Hernandez 13.
Cal State Monterey Bay (5-11, CCAA 1-8) - Kills: Jenna Tobin 10. Aces: Alexa Blunt 2. Blocks: J. Tobin 2. Assists: Sophia Torres 33. Digs: J. Tobin 11.
High School
From Oct. 10
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 3, Johansen 2
(25-11, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13)
Los Banos - No Stats Reported.
Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning 25. Aces: Jo Roach 4. Blocks: Aminah Manning 2. Assists: Amira Manning 17. Digs: Aminah Manning 13.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 3, Manteca 0
(25-16, 26-19, 25-17)
Central Catholic (16-7, 8-0 VOL) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 26. Kills: Abby Castillon 11. Aces: Devan Brasil 3. Digs: A. Castillon 11. Blocks: Hannah Castillon 4
Manteca (16-7, VOL 3-3) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Manteca 2-0. Frosh: Manteca 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
From Oct. 10
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 14, Ceres 0
Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 4, Collin Taylor 4, Patrick Stevens 2, Nathan Cheney 1, Adam Boyd 1, Adrian Valencia 1, Cayden Burgeno 1.
Ceres - No Stats Reported.
High School Girls
From Oct. 10
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 14, Ceres 5
Johansen - Goals: Brianna Tochiamani 8, Dakota Harvey 3, Emily Sisco 2, Jessica Fiskum 1.
Ceres - Goals: Elise Cannella 3, Emily Wolff 2.
