High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Oct. 10

Girls Golf

3 p.m.: Enoch at Modesto (Muni), Gregori at Downey (Creekside), Ceres at Davis (Dryden), Beyer at Johansen (Creekside), Central Cathlic at Kimball (Tracy GC), Central Valley at Merced (Merced CC), Pitman at Turlock (Turlock GCC), Oakdale at Weston Ranch (TBA), Atwater at Patterson (Diablo Grande), Escalon at Bret Hart (Greenhorn Creek)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Pitman at Gregori, Enochs at Turlock, Central Catholic at Manteca, Merced at Central Valley, Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Patterson at Atwater

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Davis at Lathrop, Moutain House at Beyer, Central Catholic at Manteca, Pacheco at Ceres, Patterson at Kimball, Oakdale at East Union

6:30 p.m.: Gustine at Denair, Orestimba at Le Grand, Mariposa County at Ripon Christian, Waterford at Delhi

Boys Water Polo

6:30 p.m.: Ceres at Johansen, Davis at Pacheco, Beyer at Lathrop, Golden Valley at Patterson

Girls Water Polo

5:30 p.m.: Ceres at Johansen, Davis at Pacheco, Beyer at Lathrop, Golden Valley at Patterson