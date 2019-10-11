High School Sports

Water World: Top girls polo teams converge in Modesto area

By Bee Staff Reports

Downey high school’s Maddie VanDiepen drives toward the goal Friday morning October 11, 2019 in a match against Davis high of Davis. The two team played this morning at Johansen high school in Modesto, Calif.
The Western States Tournament got under way on Friday morning at Downey, Johansen, Enochs, Ripon and Oakdale high schools.

In one of the openers, Davis Sr., which entered the tournament on a four-game winning streak, outscoring those opponents 60-9, defeated Downey 21-7.

There were 41 varsity teams scheduled to start action on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be games throughout the day with the Platinum Division first place game scheduled for 3 p.m. at Johansen High and the Gold Division first place game scheduled for the same time at Ripon High.

In the Platinum semifinals at Johansen, Davis Sr. meets Garces of Bakersfield at 9 a.m. and Ripon plays Clovis East at 11 a.m.. In the Gold semifinals at Ripon, Sonora plays Valley Christian at 9 a.m., while Turlock faces Del Oro at 11 a.m.

The 42nd annual event — the oldest girls water polo tournament in the United States — attracts teams throughout California and Oregon.

