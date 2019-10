High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Oct. 9

Boys & Girls Cross Country

10 a.m.: CCC Meet #2, at Diablo Grande GC, Host Patterson HS

1:30 p.m.: CCAL Meet, at Donnelly Park, Turlock

3:30 p.m.: VOL Meet, at Eagal Lake

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

4 p.m.: Purple & Gold Invite, Host Escalon

Girls Golf

8 a.m.: Modesto, Oakdale at Sierra HS Tournament (Manteca Park)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Pacheco at Davis, Lathrop at Beyer, Johansen at Ceres

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Pitman at Gregori, Enochs at Turlock, Atwater at Central Valley

6:30 p.m.: Escalon at Modesto Christian

Boys Water Polo

6 p.m.: Modesto at Enochs, Gregori at Downey, Turlock at Pitman, Sierra at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Kimball

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Modesto at Enochs, Gregori at Downey, Turlock at Pitman, Sierra at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Kimball