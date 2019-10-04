High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
College Women
BIG 8 Tournament #4
at Kings River CC, Par 72
Host: Reedley College
Results: Reedley 333, Modesto 337, Sierra 345, Delta 375, Sac City 382, Butte 392, Napa 417, Taft 425.
Modesto JC Team: Sam Smedshammer 76, Natalie Cowan 84, Sarah Ramsdell 86, Preeth Singh 91.
Golf
Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: 1. Sylvia Nimphius 44-15-29; 2. Margie Lopes 47-15-32.
Second Flight: 1. Diane Stephens 61-31-30.
Soccer
College Men
CCAA
San Francisco 2, Stanislaus 1
San Francisco State (5-1-0, CCAA 2-0-0) - Goal: Ramiro Palencia (20:49); Jonathan Orozco (64:30). Assist: Seiya Otsuka. Goalie - Saves: Peter Swinkeis 1.
Stanislaus State (3-5-0, CCAA 0-3-0) - Goals: Miguel Galdamez (62:10). Assists: Joseph Mayorca. Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 3.
Cautions and Ejections: 25:32 (YELLOW), #16 Miles Burditt (SFSU) 77:13 (YELLOW), #22 Gustav Fink (SFSU).
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus 2, San Francisco 1
Stanislaus State (7-1-0, CCAA 2-1-0) - Goals: Selia Torres (6:01); Sadie Ortiz (30:50). Assists: Ilenna Rivera 2. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herman 1.
San Francisco State (2-4-1, CCAA 0-2-0) - Goal: Alyna Flores (14:00). Assist: Sydney Yuen. Goalie - Saves: Hayley Garriott 3.
Cautions and Ejections: 11:50 (YELLOW), #23 Glory Smith (SFSU) 19:55 (YELLOW), #45 Jazzmin Thompson (STAN) 85:21 (YELLOW), #27 Sydney Yuen (SFSU).
Volleyball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus 3, Humbolt 0
(25-16, 25-17, 25-18)
Stanislaus State (9-4, CCAA 4-2) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 12. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Eyriana Eatmon 1. Blocks: Sierra Adams 5. Assists: E. Eatmon 19. Digs: Macky Morris 13.
Humboldt State (5-7, CCAA 1-4) - Kills: Summer Hansen 8. Aces: Emma Flewell 2. Blocks: Hannah Cantrell, E. Flewell 3. Assists: Riley Tishlarich 17. Digs: Odelia Ryan, Lenox Loving, Riley Tishlarich 7.
High School
From Oct. 3
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 3, Weston Ranch 0
(25-8, 25-4, 25-12)
Central Catholic (15-7, VOL 7-0) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 33. Kills: Abby Castillon 14. Aces: A. Castillon 5. Digs: Kalli McElrath 5.
Weston Ranch (1-7, VOL 0-5) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Catholic 2-0. Frosh: Weston Ranch 2-1.
Western Athletic Conference
Mountain House 3, Johansen 0
(25-20, 25-18, 25-12)
Mountain House - No Stats Reported.
Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning 7. Assists: Carinna Mora 9. Digs: Yer Yang 10. Blocks: A. Manning 1.
Nonconference
Modesto 3, Modesto Christian 1
(25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 26-22)
Modesto - Kills: Kate Cover 17. Assists: Martha Wenstrup 20. Digs: K. Cover 6. Aces: Sam Delgado, K. Cover 6. Blocks: K. Cover 1.
Modesto Christian - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto Won.
