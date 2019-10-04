High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

College Women

BIG 8 Tournament #4

at Kings River CC, Par 72

Host: Reedley College

Results: Reedley 333, Modesto 337, Sierra 345, Delta 375, Sac City 382, Butte 392, Napa 417, Taft 425.

Modesto JC Team: Sam Smedshammer 76, Natalie Cowan 84, Sarah Ramsdell 86, Preeth Singh 91.

Golf

Clubs

Escalon Lady Chippers

First Flight: 1. Sylvia Nimphius 44-15-29; 2. Margie Lopes 47-15-32.

Second Flight: 1. Diane Stephens 61-31-30.

Soccer

College Men

CCAA

San Francisco 2, Stanislaus 1

San Francisco State (5-1-0, CCAA 2-0-0) - Goal: Ramiro Palencia (20:49); Jonathan Orozco (64:30). Assist: Seiya Otsuka. Goalie - Saves: Peter Swinkeis 1.

Stanislaus State (3-5-0, CCAA 0-3-0) - Goals: Miguel Galdamez (62:10). Assists: Joseph Mayorca. Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 3.

Cautions and Ejections: 25:32 (YELLOW), #16 Miles Burditt (SFSU) 77:13 (YELLOW), #22 Gustav Fink (SFSU).

College Women

CCAA

Stanislaus 2, San Francisco 1

Stanislaus State (7-1-0, CCAA 2-1-0) - Goals: Selia Torres (6:01); Sadie Ortiz (30:50). Assists: Ilenna Rivera 2. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herman 1.

San Francisco State (2-4-1, CCAA 0-2-0) - Goal: Alyna Flores (14:00). Assist: Sydney Yuen. Goalie - Saves: Hayley Garriott 3.

Cautions and Ejections: 11:50 (YELLOW), #23 Glory Smith (SFSU) 19:55 (YELLOW), #45 Jazzmin Thompson (STAN) 85:21 (YELLOW), #27 Sydney Yuen (SFSU).

Volleyball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus 3, Humbolt 0

(25-16, 25-17, 25-18)

Stanislaus State (9-4, CCAA 4-2) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 12. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Eyriana Eatmon 1. Blocks: Sierra Adams 5. Assists: E. Eatmon 19. Digs: Macky Morris 13.

Humboldt State (5-7, CCAA 1-4) - Kills: Summer Hansen 8. Aces: Emma Flewell 2. Blocks: Hannah Cantrell, E. Flewell 3. Assists: Riley Tishlarich 17. Digs: Odelia Ryan, Lenox Loving, Riley Tishlarich 7.

High School

From Oct. 3

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 3, Weston Ranch 0

(25-8, 25-4, 25-12)

Central Catholic (15-7, VOL 7-0) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 33. Kills: Abby Castillon 14. Aces: A. Castillon 5. Digs: Kalli McElrath 5.

Weston Ranch (1-7, VOL 0-5) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Central Catholic 2-0. Frosh: Weston Ranch 2-1.

Western Athletic Conference

Mountain House 3, Johansen 0

(25-20, 25-18, 25-12)

Mountain House - No Stats Reported.

Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning 7. Assists: Carinna Mora 9. Digs: Yer Yang 10. Blocks: A. Manning 1.

Nonconference

Modesto 3, Modesto Christian 1

(25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 26-22)

Modesto - Kills: Kate Cover 17. Assists: Martha Wenstrup 20. Digs: K. Cover 6. Aces: Sam Delgado, K. Cover 6. Blocks: K. Cover 1.

Modesto Christian - No Stats Reported.

JV: Modesto Won.

