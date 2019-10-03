High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
High School Girls
California Central Athletic League
Pitman 266, Downey 269
at Turlock Golf & CC, Par 36
Pitman (4-4) - Isabelle Rodriguez 41; Monet Sayadian 48; Simone Samra 58; Haileigh Faria 59; Cadence Perry 60.
Downey (0-8) - Avery Cloward 51; Hannah Elms 48; Audry Trammell 54; Serena Luna 62; Kiley Blake 54.
Turlock 260, Modesto 280
at Muni Golf Course, Par 36
Turlock (3-5) - Ainslie Coughran 46; Annika Lightfoot 53; Syah Chahal 50; Madi Mendes 55; Lacey Hibdon 56.
Modesto (3-5) - Lyla Patel 48; Leah Raby 43; Katie Casey 58; Hayde Abrego 64; Sehaj Pannu 67.
Enochs 214, Gregori 237
at Creekside GC, Par 36
Enochs (8-0) - Janea Caparros 38, Stephanie Florence 39, Holly Reese 42, Jordan Williams 47, Lucy Saiz 48.
Gregori (6-2) - Makena Ebster 40, Drew Lamandia 45, Katherine Mauthe 49, Leila Toledo 49, London Ash 54.
Clubs
Turlock Tee Birds
Results: 1. Judy Noah 35; 2. Emily Gomes 37; 3. Marlene Hendrickson 39
Captain’s Trophy: J. Noah.
Dryden Park Women’s Club
Captain’s Trophy
First Flight: Cathy Callisto 75; Gayle Denkenson 77.
Second Flight: Ui Cha Iijima 76; Rosemary Hein 76.
Chip-In: Caroline Haug
Captain’s Trophy: C. Callisto.
Spring Creek Ladies 18 Hole Results
Member/Guest Flight
First: Jan Wohl, Heidrun McCusker, Beth Bruegger, Marry Shields - 127.
Second: Shelly Zeff, Mary Lazarus, Debra Miller, Celia Miller - 136.
Third: Sonja Scott, Analynn Barton, Pam Stiles, Camille Nelson - 137.
Member/Member Flight
First: Shirley Gahm, Rie Ramano, Linda Sawdey, Joyce Lopes - 134.
Second: Silver Lamb, Jackie Greenwood, Patti Gillihan, Catheryn Harty - 135.
Closest-to-the-Pin (Guest): C. Nelson 19’2”.
Closest-to-the-Pin (Member): C. Harty 18’0”.
Oakdale Golf & CC 18 Hole Ladies
Low Net - Throw Out Worst 3 Holes
First Flight: 1. Bonnie Booker 47; 2. Paulette Aldrich 51; T3. Brenda Joslin, Linda Haley 54.
Second Flight: 1. Charlene Banducci 52; T2. Donna Uhler, Lue O'Brien 57.
Third Flight: 1. Shirley Keyser 49; 2. Susan Neubaum 53; 3. Sandi Dempster 54.
Creekside Ladybugs
Second Flight: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 68; 2. Elma Savage 70.
Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 66; 2. Myrna Runyan 75.
Club Trophy: V. Guardino. Chip-In: V. Guardino.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 14, Pacheco 3
Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 3, Adam Boyd 3, Collin Taylor 3, Nic Nunez 3, Nathan Cheney 1, Cayden Bedrin 1.
Pacheco - Goals: Robin Dereck 2, Jonathan Rodriguez 1.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 11, Pacheco 5
Johansen - Goals: Briana Tochimani 3, Dakota Harvey 2, Emily Sisco 2, Jessica Fiskum 1, Vianca Bowers 1, Liz Ortiz 1, Trinity Martinez 1.
Pacheco - Goals: Samantha Gomez 3, Rhema Soeller 1, Thais Perez 1.
Comments