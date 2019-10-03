High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Golf

High School Girls

California Central Athletic League

Pitman 266, Downey 269

at Turlock Golf & CC, Par 36

Pitman (4-4) - Isabelle Rodriguez 41; Monet Sayadian 48; Simone Samra 58; Haileigh Faria 59; Cadence Perry 60.

Downey (0-8) - Avery Cloward 51; Hannah Elms 48; Audry Trammell 54; Serena Luna 62; Kiley Blake 54.

Turlock 260, Modesto 280

at Muni Golf Course, Par 36

Turlock (3-5) - Ainslie Coughran 46; Annika Lightfoot 53; Syah Chahal 50; Madi Mendes 55; Lacey Hibdon 56.

Modesto (3-5) - Lyla Patel 48; Leah Raby 43; Katie Casey 58; Hayde Abrego 64; Sehaj Pannu 67.

Enochs 214, Gregori 237

at Creekside GC, Par 36

Enochs (8-0) - Janea Caparros 38, Stephanie Florence 39, Holly Reese 42, Jordan Williams 47, Lucy Saiz 48.

Gregori (6-2) - Makena Ebster 40, Drew Lamandia 45, Katherine Mauthe 49, Leila Toledo 49, London Ash 54.

Clubs

Turlock Tee Birds

Results: 1. Judy Noah 35; 2. Emily Gomes 37; 3. Marlene Hendrickson 39

Captain’s Trophy: J. Noah.

Dryden Park Women’s Club

Captain’s Trophy

First Flight: Cathy Callisto 75; Gayle Denkenson 77.

Second Flight: Ui Cha Iijima 76; Rosemary Hein 76.

Chip-In: Caroline Haug

Captain’s Trophy: C. Callisto.

Spring Creek Ladies 18 Hole Results

Member/Guest Flight

First: Jan Wohl, Heidrun McCusker, Beth Bruegger, Marry Shields - 127.

Second: Shelly Zeff, Mary Lazarus, Debra Miller, Celia Miller - 136.

Third: Sonja Scott, Analynn Barton, Pam Stiles, Camille Nelson - 137.

Member/Member Flight

First: Shirley Gahm, Rie Ramano, Linda Sawdey, Joyce Lopes - 134.

Second: Silver Lamb, Jackie Greenwood, Patti Gillihan, Catheryn Harty - 135.

Closest-to-the-Pin (Guest): C. Nelson 19’2”.

Closest-to-the-Pin (Member): C. Harty 18’0”.

Oakdale Golf & CC 18 Hole Ladies

Low Net - Throw Out Worst 3 Holes

First Flight: 1. Bonnie Booker 47; 2. Paulette Aldrich 51; T3. Brenda Joslin, Linda Haley 54.

Second Flight: 1. Charlene Banducci 52; T2. Donna Uhler, Lue O'Brien 57.

Third Flight: 1. Shirley Keyser 49; 2. Susan Neubaum 53; 3. Sandi Dempster 54.

Creekside Ladybugs

Second Flight: 1. Marilyn McRitchie 68; 2. Elma Savage 70.

Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 66; 2. Myrna Runyan 75.

Club Trophy: V. Guardino. Chip-In: V. Guardino.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Johansen 14, Pacheco 3

Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 3, Adam Boyd 3, Collin Taylor 3, Nic Nunez 3, Nathan Cheney 1, Cayden Bedrin 1.

Pacheco - Goals: Robin Dereck 2, Jonathan Rodriguez 1.

High School Girls

Western Athletic Conference

Johansen 11, Pacheco 5

Johansen - Goals: Briana Tochimani 3, Dakota Harvey 2, Emily Sisco 2, Jessica Fiskum 1, Vianca Bowers 1, Liz Ortiz 1, Trinity Martinez 1.

Pacheco - Goals: Samantha Gomez 3, Rhema Soeller 1, Thais Perez 1.

