High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
LOCAL
Volleyball
High School
Central California Athletic League
Enochs 3, Modesto 1
(25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13)
Enochs (14-11, CCAL 2-3) - Kills: Taylor Hemiller 11. Assists: Daniella Hakimi 12. Aces: Hailey Escamilla 8. Digs: Nicole Taro 11. Blocks: Amaka Okam, Sorelle Cherry 2.
Modesto (9-15, CCAL 1-4) - Kills: Kate Cover 12. Assists: Martha Wenstrup 13. Aces: Allison Layne, M. Wenstrup 3. Digs: K. Cover 11. Blocks: K. Cover, Iris Gutierrez 1.
JV: Enochs 2-0. FROSH: Enochs 2-0.
Valley Oak League
From Sept. 1
Central Catholic 3, Kimball 1
(25-22, 26-28, 25-16, 25-16)
Central Catholic (14-7, VOL 6-0) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 50. Kills: Tessa Gallo 25. Aces: Grace Mathias 4. Digs: Abby Castillon 18. Blocks: Hannah Castillon 2.
Kimball (14-4, VOL 5-1) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Kimball 2-1. FROSH: Central Catholic 2-1.
