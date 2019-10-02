High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Oct. 3

Boys Cross Country

3 p.m.: CCAA Cluster Meet # 2, Location TBA

Girls Cross Country

3 p.m.: CCAA Cluster Meet # 2, Location TBA

Girls Golf

3:30 p.m.: Turlock at Modesto (Muni), Gregori at Enochs (Creekside), Davis at Beyer (Dryden), Downey at Pitman (Turlock GCC), Oakdale at Central Catholic (TBD), Los Banos at Ceres (River Oaks), Patterson at Buhach Colony (Rancho del Rey), Escalon at Ripon (Jack Tone GC)

Girls Tennis

8 a.m.: CCAL Mid-Season Tournament

3 p.m.: Central Valley at Livingston, Buchach Colony at Patterson

3:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Sierra at Oakdale

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Los Banos at Davis, Ceres at Beyer, Modesto at Modesto Christian, Weston Ranch at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Manteca

6:30 p.m.: Denair at Le Grand, Orestimba at Delhi, Ripon Christian at Waterford

Boys Water Polo

6 p.m.: Pacheco at Johansen, Mountain House at Davis, Beyer at Los Banos, Lathrop at Ceres, Livingston at Patterson

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Pacheco at Johansen, Mountain House at Davis, Beyer at Los Banos, Lathrop at Ceres, Livingston at Patterson