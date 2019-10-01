High School Sports
Enochs girls pull through with tennis victory over Modesto
The Enochs High girls tennis team maintained its hold on second place in the Central California Athletic League with a 5-4 victory over Modesto on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles’ No. 1 player, Alyssa Tay, swept her match against Modesto’s Milla Skowron 6-0, 6-0 to help Enochs improve to 4-1.
“The kids stepped up and did a good job,” Enochs coach Keith Herring said.
The Eagles were without their No. 2 player, Hya Dominise, who was out with a sore back. Rhea Patel, of Modesto, beat Aheli Patel, 6-4, 6-4, in the No. 2 singles match.
Enochs and Modesto split in singles, with the Eagles winning 2 of 3 doubles matches.
Gregori entered the afternoon 4-0, having won 34 of 36 singles or doubles matches in CCAL play heading into its contest Tuesday against Downey (0-4).
Gregori won the CCAL last year, and appears headed toward another title and a berth in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Team Tournament, which starts next month.
