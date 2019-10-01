Enochs girls pull through with tennis victory over Modesto

Modesto No. 1 singles player Milla Skowron reaches for a ball hit by Enochs’ Alyssa Tay at Enochs High School in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Enochs High girls tennis team maintained its hold on second place in the Central California Athletic League with a 5-4 victory over Modesto on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles’ No. 1 player, Alyssa Tay, swept her match against Modesto’s Milla Skowron 6-0, 6-0 to help Enochs improve to 4-1.

“The kids stepped up and did a good job,” Enochs coach Keith Herring said.

The Eagles were without their No. 2 player, Hya Dominise, who was out with a sore back. Rhea Patel, of Modesto, beat Aheli Patel, 6-4, 6-4, in the No. 2 singles match.

Enochs and Modesto split in singles, with the Eagles winning 2 of 3 doubles matches.

Gregori entered the afternoon 4-0, having won 34 of 36 singles or doubles matches in CCAL play heading into its contest Tuesday against Downey (0-4).

Gregori won the CCAL last year, and appears headed toward another title and a berth in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Team Tournament, which starts next month.