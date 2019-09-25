High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
College Men
WWU INVITATIONAL
From Sept. 23-24
Bellingham Golf and Country Club
Bellingham, Wash., Par 72, 6561 yards
Team Scores
1. Concordia (Ore.), 844; 2. Simon Fraser, 848; 3. Stanislaus State, Chico State, 860; 5. Dixie State 863; 6. UC San Diego, 870; 7. Cal State Monterey Bay, 871; 8. Western Washington, 877; 9. Colorado Christian, 882; 10. Academy of Art, 888; 11. Saint Martin's, 889;
12. Cal State East Bay, Hawaii Pacific 901; 14. Hawaii Hilo 902; Montana State Billings, 904; 16. Cal State San Bernardino, 908; 17. Northwest Nazarene, 909; 18. Notre Dame de Namur, 938.
Individual Top 10
1. Ethan Casto (WWU), 206 (won playoff); 2. Isaac Lee (SFU), 206; 3. Myoung Kim (Chico), 208; 4. Riley Killip (CU), Kobie Lockwood (STAN), Spencer Wallace (DSU), 210; 7. Jorgen Viken (CU), Elis Svard (CSUMB), 211; 9. Ryan Stolys (SFU), Jaxson Daskalos (CU), Brad Sparrer (STAN), 212.
Other Warriors: t18. Benjamin Graham, 216; t38. Michael Jura, 222; t70. Tim Sauer, 230..
High School Girls
Central California Athletic League
Mid-Season League Tournament
From Sept. 24
at Creekside Golf Cours, Par 72
Team Results (*6th score tie breaker)
Enochs: Janea Caparros 80, Holly Reese 82, Stephanie Florence 88, Lucy Saiz 90, Jordan Williams 93. Ex: Ashley Dolman. Final: 433.
Turlock*: Ainslie Coughran 82, Madi Mendes 97, Annika Lightfoot 99, Syah Chahal 104, Mia Ulrich 105. Ex: Lacey Hibdon 116. Final: 487
Gregori: Makena Ebster 81, Katherine Mauthe 94, Drew Lamandia 101, Leila Toledo 103, London Ash 105. Ex: Raeann Davis 125. Final: 487.
Pitman: Simone Samra 95, Isabelle Rodriguez 95, Monet Sayadian 96, Haleigh Faria 115, Cadence Perry 115. Ex: Tiffany Sommerville. Final: 516.
Downey: Hannah Elms 89, Avery Cloward 98, Audrey Trammel 108, Serena Luna 123, Annabel Touchstone 136. Ex: Kate Perry. Final: 554.
Modesto: Leah Raby 91, Katie Casey 122, Hayde Abrego 133, Sehaj Pannu 135, Alyssa Forshe 153. Ex: Lyla Patel. Final: 634.
Individual Medalists: J. Caparros (E) 80, Makena Ebster (G) 81.
Clubs
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight: Laura Heiser 69; Pearl Cooper 75.
Second Flight: Shirley Keyser 73; Elma Savage 73.
Third Flight: Myrna Runyan 74; Mary Ann Garcia 84.
Putts: Marilyn McRitchie 34.
Volleyball
High School
Valley Oak League
From Sept. 24
Central Catholic 3, Oakdale 0
(25-17, 25-22, 25-22)
Central Catholic (4-0 VOL, 10-4) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 26. Kills: Tessa Gallo 12. Aces: Grace Mathias 3. Digs: Devan Brasil 7.
Oakdale High School (2-3 VOL, 7-6) - No stats shared
JV: Central Catholic 2-1. Frosh: Oakdale 2-0.
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 3, Davis 1
(25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22)
Johansen (WAC 4-2) - Kills: Jo Roach 10. Assists: Carrina Mora 12. Aces: Aminah Manning 3. Digs: Angel Rodriguez 16. Blocks: A. Manning 4.
Davis (WAC 2-4) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Davis 2-0. Frosh: Davis 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
From Sept. 24
Beyer 14, Davis 8
Beyer - Goals: Jacob Pfanenstiel 5, Aidan Rake 3, Ben Berry 2, Dru Jenkins 2, Tate Habelt 2.
Davis - Goals: Seth Fischer 4, Rhett Van Horn, Charlie Gregg, Octavio Varela, Christian Zarco.
JV: Davis 13, Beyer 11
Other Scores
Downey 7, Enochs 5
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
From Sept. 24
Beyer 16, Davis 3
Beyer - Goals: Lynna Baker 3, Abby Polack 2, Baylee Leonetti 2, Ava Infantino 2, Ailsa Brinton 2, Cassidy Hawkins, Chloe Leder, Emma Herbst, Elizabeth Barkus, Bryceen Warda.
Davis - Goals: Daisy Garcia 2, Natalee Coletti.
Other Scores
Downey 9, Enochs 7
