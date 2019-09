High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, September 26

Boys & Girls Cross Country

3 p.m.: CCAA Cluster Meet #2, Host: TBA

3:30 p.m.: SL Meet #2, Legion Park, Modesto

Girls Golf

3 p.m.: Pitman at Modesto (Muni), Turlock at Gregori (Muni), Downey at Enochs (Creekside), Pacheco at Davis (Dryden), Lathrop at Beyer (Dryden), Johansen at Ceres (River Oaks), Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced CCG), Merced at Patterson (Diabl Grande), Argonaut at Escalon (Escalon GC)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Gregori at Modesto, Pitman at Enochs, Downey at Turlock, Kimball at Central Catholic, El Capitan at Central Valley, Patterson at Merced

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Ceres at Davis, Beyer at Johansen, Central Catholic at Sierra

6:30 p.m.: Denair at Mariposa County, Le Grand at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine, Ripon Christian at Delhi

Boy Water Polo

6:30 p.m.: Johansen at Davis, Pacheco at Beyer, Ceres at Mountain House

Girls Water Polo

4:30 p.m.: Johansen at Davis, Pacheco at Beyer, Ceres at Mountain House