High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, September 25

Boys & Girls Cross Country

3:30 p.m.: TVL Meet #2, Legion Park, Modesto

4 p.m.: MLL Meet #2, Host Amador

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Beyer at Pacheco, Turlock at Pitman (B), Mountain House at Ceres

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Enochs at Gregori, Central Valley at Merced, Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Downey, Atwater at Patterson, Escalon at Livingston

Boy Water Polo

7 p.m.: Pitman at Modesto, Gregori at Turlock, Downey at Enochs, Central Catholic at Oakdale

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Pitman at Modesto, Gregori at Turlock, Downey at Enochs, Central Catholic at Oakdale