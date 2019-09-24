High School Sports
Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, September 25
Boys & Girls Cross Country
3:30 p.m.: TVL Meet #2, Legion Park, Modesto
4 p.m.: MLL Meet #2, Host Amador
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Beyer at Pacheco, Turlock at Pitman (B), Mountain House at Ceres
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Enochs at Gregori, Central Valley at Merced, Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Downey, Atwater at Patterson, Escalon at Livingston
Boy Water Polo
7 p.m.: Pitman at Modesto, Gregori at Turlock, Downey at Enochs, Central Catholic at Oakdale
Girls Water Polo
5 p.m.: Pitman at Modesto, Gregori at Turlock, Downey at Enochs, Central Catholic at Oakdale
