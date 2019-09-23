High School Sports
Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, September 24
Girls Golf
8 a.m.: CCAL - Mid Season Tournament, Creekside GC
3:30 p.m.: Davis at Los Banos (St. Stanislaus), Beyer at Ceres (River Oaks), Manteca at Central Catholic, Buhach Colony at Central Valley (St. Stanislaus), Oakdale at East Union (Manteca Park), Patterson at Golden Valley (Pheasant Run)
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Enochs at Gregori, Modesto at Turlock, Central Valley at Buhach Colony, Oakdale at East Union, Golden Valley at Patterson
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Johansen at Davis, Pacheco at Beyer, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Ceres at Montain House
6:30 p.m.: Delhi at Denair, Mariposa County at Le Grand, Waterford at Orestimba, Gustine at Ripon Christian
Boy Water Polo
6:30 p.m.: Davis at Beyer, Johansen at Lathrop, Ceres at Los Banos, Sonora at Oakdale, Patterson at Buhach Colony
Girls Water Polo
4:30 p.m.: Davis at Beyer, Johansen at Lathrop, Ceres at Los Banos, Sonora at Oakdale, Patterson at Buhach Colony
