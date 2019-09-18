High School Sports
Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, September 19
Girls Golf
9 a.m.: CCC Mid Season Tournament, Rancho del Rey Golf Course, Atwater
3 p.m.: Modesto at Enochs (Creekside); Downey at Gregori (Muni), Turlock at Pitman (St. Stanislaus), Pleasant Grove at Oakdale (Oakdale GCC), Escalon at Linden (Elkhorn GC-Stockton)
3:30 p.m.: Los Banos at Beyer (Dryden); Ceres at Lathrop (Manteca Park)
Girls Tennis
3 p.m.: Patterson at Central Valley
3:30 p.m.: Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Enochs, Sierra at Central Catholic, Kimball at Oakdale
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Davis at Beyer, East Union at Central Catholic, Stagg at Central Valley, Los Banos at Ceres, Weston Ranch at Oakdale
6:30 p.m.: Orestimba at Denair, Le Grand at Ripon Christian, Waterford at Mariposa County
Boys Water Polo
4:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at McNair
6 p.m.: Pitman at Oakdale
6:30 p.m.: Los Banos at Johansen, Davis at Lathrop, Beyer at Mountain House, Ceres at Pacheco
Girls Water Polo
3:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at McNair
5 p.m.: Pitman at Oakdale
5:30 p.m.: Los Banos at Johansen, Davis at Lathrop, Beyer at Mountain House, Ceres at Pacheco
