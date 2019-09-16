High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, September 17

Girls Golf

3 p.m.: Gregori at Modesto (Muni), Pitman at Enochs (Creekside), Downey at Turlock (Turlock GCC); Bret Harte at Escalon (Escalon GC)

TBA: WAC Mid Season Tournament (TBD)

Girls Tennis

3 p.m.: Central Valley at Merced, Atwater at Patterson

3:30 p.m.: Gregori at Turlock, Enochs at Downey, Manteca at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Oakdale

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Lathrop at Davis, Beyer at Mountain House, Downey at Central Valley, Manteca at Central Catholic, Ceres at Pacheco, East Union at Oakdale

6:30 p.m.: Denair at Gustine, Le Grand at Orestimba, Ripon Christian at Mariposa County, Delhi at Waterford

Boys Water Polo

6 p.m.: Patterson at Golden Valley

6:30 p.m.: Johansen at Ceres, Pacheco at Davis, Lathrop at Beyer

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Patterson at Golden Valley

5:30 p.m.: Johansen at Ceres, Pacheco at Davis, Lathrop at Beyer