Varsity boys run in the Central California Athletic League cross country meet Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Tuolumne River Regional Park in Modesto, Calif. jlee@modbee.com

Tuolumne River Regional Park was home to the first Central California Athletic League cross country meet of the season on Wednesday.

Gregori junior Madison Kackley won the girls race with a time of 18:28 and Turlock came in first with Gregori in second.

Turlock junior Eric Hernandez won the boys race with a time of 16:40.

The next CCAL meet is Oct. 9 at Donnelly Park in Turlock.

