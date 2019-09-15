High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Monday, September 16

Girls Golf

2 p.m.: Central Valley at Patterson (Diablo Grande GC)

3:15 p.m.: Sonora at Escalon (Escalon GC)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Davis at Pacheco, Beyer at Lathrop, Ceres at Johansen

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Gregori at Lincoln-Stockton, Enochs at Buhach Colony, Beyer at Turlock, Central Valley at Atwater, Ceres at Patterson

6:30 p.m.: Modesto Christian at Escalon, Pitman at West-Tracy

Boys Water Polo

4:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at Edison-Stockton

Girls Water Polo

3:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at Edison-Stockton