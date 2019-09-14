High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Golf
High School Girls
From Sept. 12
Central California Athletic League
Pitman 265, Downey 277
at Creekside, Par 36
Pitman (1-2 CCAL): Isabelle Rodriguez 48, Monet Sayadian 46, Simone Samra 48, Halleigh Faria 63, Cadence Perry 60.
Downey (0-3 CCAL): Avery Cloward 48, Serena Luna 55, Hannah Elms 55, Annabel Touchstone 67, Audrey Trammell 52.
Enochs 229, Gregori 255
at Municipal Park GC, Par 36
Enochs (3-0 CCAL): Janea Caparros 41, Lucy Saiz 45, Jordan Williams 47, Stephanie Florence 48, Holly Reese 48.
Gregori (2-1 CCAL): Drew Lamandia 44, Makena Ebster 45, Leila Toledo 52, Katherine Mauthe 55, Raeann Davis 59.
Turlock 262, Modesto 293
Turlock (1-2): Ainslie coughran 44, Annika lightfoot 53, Lacey hibdon 59, Mia Ulrich 49, Syah Chahal 57.
Modesto (2-1): Lyla Patel 45, Leah Raby 47, Ann Marie Hendricks 68, Katie Casey65, Hayde Abrego 68.
Soccer
College Men
From Sept. 12
Stanislaus State 1, William Jessup 0 (2OT)
Stanislaus State (2-0-0) - Goal: Ryan Kane (PK). Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 1 (Clean Sheet).
William Jessop (0-3-1) - Goalie - Saves: Robert Sams 2.
Cautions and Ejections: 39:38 (YELLOW), #11 Adolfo Maldonado (STAN) 40:18 (YELLOW), #24 Erick Esparza-Flores (WJU) 41:16 (YELLOW), #12 Miguel Galdamez (STAN) 64:43 (YELLOW), #17 Luis Cordero (STAN) 66:09 (YELLOW), #10 Jake Mendoza (STAN) 83:31 (YELLOW), #2 Dayne Sturtevant (STAN) 86:38 (YELLOW), #10 Karam Idris (WJU) 86:38 (RED), #12 Miguel Galdamez (STAN) 97:24 (YELLOW), #16 Andy Aguilar (WJU).
Volleyball
College Women
D2 West Region Showcase, Turlock
Friday’s Match
Stanislaus State 3, Notre Dame de Namur 0
(25-16, 25-16, 26-24)
Stanislaus State (4-2) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 13. Assists: Breanna Cannon 19. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Krista Hernandez 2. Digs: Eyriana Eatmon 12. Blocks: J. Wilson 5.
Notre Dame de Namur (1-4) - Kills: Samantha Shaffer 10. Assists: Faith Bennett 13. Aces: Rowan Jack 1. Digs: S. Shaffer 9. Blocks: Chantal Zahrndt, Kathlin Martinez 2.
Saturday’s Match
Stanislaus State vs. Holy Names, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Results
Stanislaus State 3, Western Oregon 0, Gm 1.
Stanislaus State 3, Northwest Nazarene 0, Gm 2.
High School
From Sept. 12
Western Athletic Conference
Johansen 3, Ceres 1
(25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15)
Johansen (1-6, 1-0 WAC) - Kills: Aminah Manning 19. Assists: Carrina Mora 13. Aces: Jo Roach 3. Digs: J. Roach 10. Blocks: J. Roach 2.
Ceres (0-7, 0-1 WAC) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Ceres 2-0. Frosh: Ceres 2-0.
Souther League
Waterford 3, Gustine 0
(25-22, 25-23, 25-19)
Waterford (5-6, 1-1 SL) - Kills: Leityn Romero 17. Assists: Yareli Nuno 27. Aces: Tawni McCarty, Hannah Bibbins 2. Blocks: T. McCarty 4.
Gustine (2-8, 0-2 SL) - No Stats Reported.
Non Conference
Central Catholic 3, Pitman 0
(25-14, 25-12, 25-17)
Central Catholic (7-4) - Kills: Abby Castillon 19. Assists: McKenzie Lettice 37. Digs: A. Castillon, M. Lettice 7.
Pitman (7-6) - Kills: Megan Hall 7. Assists: Haley Freeman 19. Blocks: Aleyah Higa 2. Digs: Madison Hall 13. Aces: Kendra Delgado, Julia Magnu, M. Hall 1.
JV: Pitman 2-0. Frosh: Central Catholic 2-1.
From Sept. 11
Lathrop 3, Modesto 2
(18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10)
Lathrop (3-2) - Kills: Jahsita Faialii 19. Assists: Jennifer Santillan 34. Digs: Hailey Hunter 35.
Modesto (6-11) - Kills: Kate Cover 22. Assists: Martha Wenstrup 17. Digs: K. Cover 10. Blocks: Iris Gutierrez, K. Cover 1. Aces: Kalvary Mamea 4.
JV: Lathrop won. Frosh: Lathrop won.
Water Polo
High School Boys
From Sept. 12
Western Athletic Conference
Davis 20, Los Banos 12
Davis - Goals: Dias 2, Garcia 4, Madnatters 2, Tigert 3, Ramirez 2, MJ Bulletset 6, Rosas 1.
Los Banos - Goals: Valenzuela 1, Watkins 5, Danials 2, West 1, Yapo 1, Kyenut 2.
Johansen 17, Mountain House 2
Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 5, Collin Taylor 5, Patrick Stevens 3, Adam Boyd 2, Nathan Cheney 1, Nic Nunez 1.
Mountain House - Goals: Yeh-Ahn Kim 2.
High School Girls
From Sept. 12
Western Athletic Conference
Davis 20, Los Banos 12
Davis - Goals: Dias 2, Garcia 4, Madnatters 2, Tigert 3, Ramirez 2, MJ Bulletset 6, Rosas 1.
Los Banos - Goals: Valenzuela 1, Watkins 5, Danials 2, West 1, Yapo 1, Kyenut 2.
Johansen 18, Mountain House 3
Johansen - Goals: Dakota Harvey 8, Emily Sisco 5, Brianna Tochimani 3, Elizabeth Ortiz 1, Vianca Bowers 1.
Mountain House - Goals: Shambhavi Sisodiy 2, Sruthika Prakash 1.
