Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Golf

High School Girls

From Sept. 12

Central California Athletic League

Pitman 265, Downey 277

at Creekside, Par 36

Pitman (1-2 CCAL): Isabelle Rodriguez 48, Monet Sayadian 46, Simone Samra 48, Halleigh Faria 63, Cadence Perry 60.

Downey (0-3 CCAL): Avery Cloward 48, Serena Luna 55, Hannah Elms 55, Annabel Touchstone 67, Audrey Trammell 52.

Enochs 229, Gregori 255

at Municipal Park GC, Par 36

Enochs (3-0 CCAL): Janea Caparros 41, Lucy Saiz 45, Jordan Williams 47, Stephanie Florence 48, Holly Reese 48.

Gregori (2-1 CCAL): Drew Lamandia 44, Makena Ebster 45, Leila Toledo 52, Katherine Mauthe 55, Raeann Davis 59.

Turlock 262, Modesto 293

Turlock (1-2): Ainslie coughran 44, Annika lightfoot 53, Lacey hibdon 59, Mia Ulrich 49, Syah Chahal 57.

Modesto (2-1): Lyla Patel 45, Leah Raby 47, Ann Marie Hendricks 68, Katie Casey65, Hayde Abrego 68.

Soccer

College Men

From Sept. 12

Stanislaus State 1, William Jessup 0 (2OT)

Stanislaus State (2-0-0) - Goal: Ryan Kane (PK). Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 1 (Clean Sheet).

William Jessop (0-3-1) - Goalie - Saves: Robert Sams 2.

Cautions and Ejections: 39:38 (YELLOW), #11 Adolfo Maldonado (STAN) 40:18 (YELLOW), #24 Erick Esparza-Flores (WJU) 41:16 (YELLOW), #12 Miguel Galdamez (STAN) 64:43 (YELLOW), #17 Luis Cordero (STAN) 66:09 (YELLOW), #10 Jake Mendoza (STAN) 83:31 (YELLOW), #2 Dayne Sturtevant (STAN) 86:38 (YELLOW), #10 Karam Idris (WJU) 86:38 (RED), #12 Miguel Galdamez (STAN) 97:24 (YELLOW), #16 Andy Aguilar (WJU).

Volleyball

College Women

D2 West Region Showcase, Turlock

Friday’s Match

Stanislaus State 3, Notre Dame de Namur 0

(25-16, 25-16, 26-24)

Stanislaus State (4-2) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 13. Assists: Breanna Cannon 19. Aces: Jordon Wilson, Krista Hernandez 2. Digs: Eyriana Eatmon 12. Blocks: J. Wilson 5.

Notre Dame de Namur (1-4) - Kills: Samantha Shaffer 10. Assists: Faith Bennett 13. Aces: Rowan Jack 1. Digs: S. Shaffer 9. Blocks: Chantal Zahrndt, Kathlin Martinez 2.

Saturday’s Match

Stanislaus State vs. Holy Names, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

Stanislaus State 3, Western Oregon 0, Gm 1.

Stanislaus State 3, Northwest Nazarene 0, Gm 2.

High School

From Sept. 12

Western Athletic Conference

Johansen 3, Ceres 1

(25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15)

Johansen (1-6, 1-0 WAC) - Kills: Aminah Manning 19. Assists: Carrina Mora 13. Aces: Jo Roach 3. Digs: J. Roach 10. Blocks: J. Roach 2.

Ceres (0-7, 0-1 WAC) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Ceres 2-0. Frosh: Ceres 2-0.

Souther League

Waterford 3, Gustine 0

(25-22, 25-23, 25-19)

Waterford (5-6, 1-1 SL) - Kills: Leityn Romero 17. Assists: Yareli Nuno 27. Aces: Tawni McCarty, Hannah Bibbins 2. Blocks: T. McCarty 4.

Gustine (2-8, 0-2 SL) - No Stats Reported.

Non Conference

Central Catholic 3, Pitman 0

(25-14, 25-12, 25-17)

Central Catholic (7-4) - Kills: Abby Castillon 19. Assists: McKenzie Lettice 37. Digs: A. Castillon, M. Lettice 7.

Pitman (7-6) - Kills: Megan Hall 7. Assists: Haley Freeman 19. Blocks: Aleyah Higa 2. Digs: Madison Hall 13. Aces: Kendra Delgado, Julia Magnu, M. Hall 1.

JV: Pitman 2-0. Frosh: Central Catholic 2-1.

From Sept. 11

Lathrop 3, Modesto 2

(18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10)

Lathrop (3-2) - Kills: Jahsita Faialii 19. Assists: Jennifer Santillan 34. Digs: Hailey Hunter 35.

Modesto (6-11) - Kills: Kate Cover 22. Assists: Martha Wenstrup 17. Digs: K. Cover 10. Blocks: Iris Gutierrez, K. Cover 1. Aces: Kalvary Mamea 4.

JV: Lathrop won. Frosh: Lathrop won.

Water Polo

High School Boys

From Sept. 12

Western Athletic Conference

Davis 20, Los Banos 12

Davis - Goals: Dias 2, Garcia 4, Madnatters 2, Tigert 3, Ramirez 2, MJ Bulletset 6, Rosas 1.

Los Banos - Goals: Valenzuela 1, Watkins 5, Danials 2, West 1, Yapo 1, Kyenut 2.

Johansen 17, Mountain House 2

Johansen - Goals: Michael Hildebrandt 5, Collin Taylor 5, Patrick Stevens 3, Adam Boyd 2, Nathan Cheney 1, Nic Nunez 1.

Mountain House - Goals: Yeh-Ahn Kim 2.

High School Girls

From Sept. 12

Western Athletic Conference

Davis 20, Los Banos 12

Davis - Goals: Dias 2, Garcia 4, Madnatters 2, Tigert 3, Ramirez 2, MJ Bulletset 6, Rosas 1.

Los Banos - Goals: Valenzuela 1, Watkins 5, Danials 2, West 1, Yapo 1, Kyenut 2.

Johansen 18, Mountain House 3

Johansen - Goals: Dakota Harvey 8, Emily Sisco 5, Brianna Tochimani 3, Elizabeth Ortiz 1, Vianca Bowers 1.

Mountain House - Goals: Shambhavi Sisodiy 2, Sruthika Prakash 1.

