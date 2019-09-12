High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, September 13

Football

7 p.m.: Johansen at East Union, Escalon at Downey, Central Valley at Enochs, Patterson at Modesto, Central Catholic at Upland, Modesto Christian at El Capitan, West at Ceres, Summerville at Hughson, Hilmar at Sonora, Ripon at Calaveras

7:15 p.m.: Gregori at McNair, Big Valley Christian at Waterford, Sheldon at Turlock, Linden at Le Grand

7:30 p.m.: Pitman at Bullard, Palma at Oakdale, Riverbank at Millennium, Denair at Soquel

Boys Water Polo

All Day: Gregori, Modesto, Pitman, Oakdale, at Roddie Svendsen Shootout, Merced College

All Day: Turlock at Clovis West Tournament, Fresno

All Day: Johansen at Atwater Tournament

Girls Water Polo

All Day: Beyer, Gregori, Modesto at Sierra Shootout, Sierra College