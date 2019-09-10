High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, September 11

Girls Golf

3 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra (Manteca Park), Livingston at Oakdale (Oakdale GCC)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Los Banos at Davis, Ceres at Beyer, Manteca at Turlock

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Downey at Waterford, Central Valley at El Capitan, Merced at Patterson

6:30 p.m.: Hughson at Modesto Christian, Escalon at Hilmar

Boys Water Polo

7 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman, Kimball at Oakdale

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman, Kimball at Oakdale