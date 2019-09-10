High School Sports
Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, September 11
Girls Golf
3 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra (Manteca Park), Livingston at Oakdale (Oakdale GCC)
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Los Banos at Davis, Ceres at Beyer, Manteca at Turlock
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Downey at Waterford, Central Valley at El Capitan, Merced at Patterson
6:30 p.m.: Hughson at Modesto Christian, Escalon at Hilmar
Boys Water Polo
7 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman, Kimball at Oakdale
Girls Water Polo
5 p.m.: Central Catholic at Sierra, Lincoln-Stockton at Pitman, Kimball at Oakdale
