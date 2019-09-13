High School Sports
Central Catholic girls volleyball wins fourth straight with win over Pitman
The Central Catholic girls volleyball team beat Pitman in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 on Thursday at Pitman.
It was the fourth straight win for Central Catholic, which started the streak with a victory over Hilmar, the reigning CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Champions, on Aug. 31 in straight sets.
Sophomore outside hitter Abby Castillon, a MaxPreps Underclass All-American last year, leads the Raiders with 79 kills.
