Central Catholic girls volleyball wins fourth straight with win over Pitman

Pitman’s McKinley King spikes the ball past Central Catholic defenders during the non-conference match at Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Central Catholic won the match 3-0. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Central Catholic girls volleyball team beat Pitman in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 on Thursday at Pitman.

It was the fourth straight win for Central Catholic, which started the streak with a victory over Hilmar, the reigning CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Champions, on Aug. 31 in straight sets.

Sophomore outside hitter Abby Castillon, a MaxPreps Underclass All-American last year, leads the Raiders with 79 kills.

