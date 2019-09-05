High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

Clubs

Dryden Park Women’s Club

Captain’s Trophy

First Flight: 1. Erlinda Martinez 73, 2. Gayle Denkenson 75, 3. Carla Peterson, Debby Becker 78.

Second Flight: 1. Caroline Haug 71, 2. Ui Cha Iijima 72, 3. Rosemary Hein, Pam Adams.

Chip-in: Pam Adams. Captain’s Trophy: C. Haug.

Creekside Lady Bugs

First Flight: 1. Laura Heiser 95-29-66, 2. Patti Truett 96-23-73.

Second Flight: Elma Savage 99-31-68.

Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 110-35-75, 2. Harriet Armistadi 125-39-86.

Closest-to-the-Hole: Rosalie Schmierer. Birdie: Jan Smith.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Blind Draw - Low Net

First Flight: 1. Paulette Aldrich 75, 2. Andrea Skonovd 76, 3. Virginia Whitworth 79.

Second Flight: 1. Cheryl Moore 70, 2. Brenda Joslin 74, 3. Addie Hansberry 75.

Third Flight: 1. Analy Craven 75, T2. Marlene Brown, Linda O'Hearn 77.

Volleyball

High School

Non Conference

Late Sept. 4

Sierra 3, Johansen 0

(25-22, 25-18, 25-22)

Sierra (2-1) - Kills: Natalie Dias 10. Assists: Becca Thomson 15. Aces: Stella Brierly 4. Digs: 0. Blocks: Renee Hamilton, N. Dias 2.

Johansen (0-5) - Kills: Aminah Manning, Jo Roach 6. Assists: Amira Manning 11. Aces: A. Manning 11. Digs: J. Roach 10. Blocks: A. Manning, J. Roach 2.

JV: Sierra 2-0. Frosh: Sierra 2-0.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Non Conference

Late Sept. 4

Modesto 16, Beyer 5

Modesto - Goals: Gabe Austin 5.

Beyer - No Stats Reported.

JV: Modesto won.

High School Girls

Non Conference

Modesto 10, Beyer 9

Modesto - Goals: Maddie Kidd 8.

Beyer - No Stats Reported.

JV: Modesto won.

  Comments  