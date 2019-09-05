High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Dryden Park Women’s Club
Captain’s Trophy
First Flight: 1. Erlinda Martinez 73, 2. Gayle Denkenson 75, 3. Carla Peterson, Debby Becker 78.
Second Flight: 1. Caroline Haug 71, 2. Ui Cha Iijima 72, 3. Rosemary Hein, Pam Adams.
Chip-in: Pam Adams. Captain’s Trophy: C. Haug.
Creekside Lady Bugs
First Flight: 1. Laura Heiser 95-29-66, 2. Patti Truett 96-23-73.
Second Flight: Elma Savage 99-31-68.
Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 110-35-75, 2. Harriet Armistadi 125-39-86.
Closest-to-the-Hole: Rosalie Schmierer. Birdie: Jan Smith.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Blind Draw - Low Net
First Flight: 1. Paulette Aldrich 75, 2. Andrea Skonovd 76, 3. Virginia Whitworth 79.
Second Flight: 1. Cheryl Moore 70, 2. Brenda Joslin 74, 3. Addie Hansberry 75.
Third Flight: 1. Analy Craven 75, T2. Marlene Brown, Linda O'Hearn 77.
Volleyball
High School
Non Conference
Late Sept. 4
Sierra 3, Johansen 0
(25-22, 25-18, 25-22)
Sierra (2-1) - Kills: Natalie Dias 10. Assists: Becca Thomson 15. Aces: Stella Brierly 4. Digs: 0. Blocks: Renee Hamilton, N. Dias 2.
Johansen (0-5) - Kills: Aminah Manning, Jo Roach 6. Assists: Amira Manning 11. Aces: A. Manning 11. Digs: J. Roach 10. Blocks: A. Manning, J. Roach 2.
JV: Sierra 2-0. Frosh: Sierra 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Non Conference
Late Sept. 4
Modesto 16, Beyer 5
Modesto - Goals: Gabe Austin 5.
Beyer - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto won.
High School Girls
Non Conference
Modesto 10, Beyer 9
Modesto - Goals: Maddie Kidd 8.
Beyer - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto won.
Comments