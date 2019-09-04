High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
LOCAL
Volleyball
High School
Non Conference
Central Valley 3, Johansen 2
(19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-8)
Central Valley - No Stats Reported
Johansen - Kills: Jo Roach 5. Assists: Carrina Mora 10. Aces: Amira Manning 3. Digs: A. Manning 9. Blocks: A. Manning 2.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Non Conference
Modesto 16, Beyer 5
Modesto - Goals: Gabe Austin 5.
Beyer - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto won.
High School Girls
Non Conference
Modesto 10, Beyer 9
Modesto - Goals: Maddie Kidd 8.
Beyer - No Stats Reported.
JV: Modesto won.
