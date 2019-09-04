High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

LOCAL

Volleyball

High School

Non Conference

Central Valley 3, Johansen 2

(19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-8)

Central Valley - No Stats Reported

Johansen - Kills: Jo Roach 5. Assists: Carrina Mora 10. Aces: Amira Manning 3. Digs: A. Manning 9. Blocks: A. Manning 2.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Non Conference

Modesto 16, Beyer 5

Modesto - Goals: Gabe Austin 5.

Beyer - No Stats Reported.

JV: Modesto won.

High School Girls

Non Conference

Modesto 10, Beyer 9

Modesto - Goals: Maddie Kidd 8.

Beyer - No Stats Reported.

JV: Modesto won.

  Comments  