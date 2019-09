Lexie Hall, 3, tips a ball over the net as Madison Rodriguez of Kimball goes for the block during their non league volleyball match at Enochs High Tuesday Sept. 03, 2019. Marty Bicek/The Modesto Bee

The Enochs girls volleyball team suffered its third straight loss on Tuesday to Kimball.

The Eagles fell in four sets (21-25, 8-25, 25-20, 21-25) and play at Ripon at 6 p.m.

Seniors Nicole Taro (46) and Riley Geary (41) lead the Eagles in kills this season.

