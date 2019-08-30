High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight:
Lorie Perry 42-15-27, Lisa McDonald 41-11-30.
Second Flight:
Patti Helsby 51-31-20, Katherine Lourentzos 43-21-22, Barbara Silva 48-22-26.
Late Aug. 29
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Guest Day - 2 BB of 4-Some
T-1st: Jan Ballard, Michelle Schilber, Sally Oblauskii, Sandi Dempster - 120.
T-1st: Denise Russell, Linda O'Hearn, Liz Colombo, Diane Cummins - 120.
T-3rd: Alice Teresi, Barb Craig, Judi O'Connell, Blind Draw - 121.
T-3rd: Bev Noe, Vicki Dallas, Dee Elston, Blind Draw - 121.
Closest-to-the-Pin - Member: Medina, 12'-3".
Closest-to-the-Pin - Guest: Bertucci, 21'-5".
Tennis
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
Late Aug. 29
Oakdale 6, Kimball 3
Singles: 1. Kendra Branch (O) d. Janet Nguyen, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Tayja Barry (O) d. Kate Bloomenfield, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Sarah Wilson (K) d. Jessi Garcia, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0); 4. Alyossa Jingco (O) d. Gurleen Mehrok, 6-3, 6-2; 5. Viduni Kariason (K) d. Paige Morgan, 6-1, 6-4; 6. Cailyn Michangela (K) d. Nicole Brunker, 7-5, 6-2.
Double: 1. Tanna Borba/Katelyn Signorelli (O) d. AbbyAcosta/Naw Singh, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Liz Padilla/Halie Gregory (O) d. Alexis Diaz/Sianea Abuena, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Madison Hoffman/Liv Dodshas (O)d. Fahreen Shah/AlyanaDulay, 6-3, 6-1.
Records (League): Oakdale 2-0, Kimball 1-1.
Volleyball
High School
Non Conference, Aug. 29
Tracy 3, Enochs 0
(25-20, 25-21, 25-18)
Tracy (3-0) - No Stats Reported.
Enochs (0-3) – Kills: Madison Hemiller 5. Assists: Daniella Hakimo 10.
Aces: Riley Geary 4.
Digs: Faith Escamilla 8.
JV: Tracy 2-1. Frosh: Tracy 2-0.
Johansen 3, Modesto Christian 0
(25-18, 25-14, 25-21)
Johansen - Kills: Aminah Manning 19. Assists: Carinna Mora 17. Aces:Yer Yang 2. Digs: Jo Roach, Angel Rodriguez 15. Blocks: J. Roach 5.
Modesto Christian - No Stats Reported.
Waterford 3, Pacheco 0
(25-20, 25-13, 25-17)
Waterford (2-0) – Kills: Leityn Romero 14. Assists: Yareli Nuno 22. Aces: L. Romero 6. Digs: Faith Escamilla 8.
Blocks: Tawni McCarty 1.
Pacheco (0-1) – No Stats Reported.
JV: Waterford 2-1. Frosh: Pacheco 2-0.
Comments