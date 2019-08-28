High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
LOCAL
Tennis
High School Girls
Late Aug. 27
Valley Oak League
Oakdale 9, East Union 0
Singles: Kendra Branch (OHS) d. Karina Schambeck, 6-1, 6-1; Tayla Barry (OHS) d. Bradee Jeferee, 6-1, 6-1; Jessica Garcia (OHS) d. Maribel Carranza, 6-0, 6-0; Alyossa Jingco (OHS) d. Ari Pacheco, 6-1, 6-1; Morgan Paige (OHS) d. Reema Gill, 6-1, 6-3; Nicole Brunker (OHS) d. Cheyanne Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Tanna Borba/Liz Padilla (OHS) d. Selena Mederios/Kayla Bottoms, 6-0, 6-0; Katelyn Signorelli/Halie Gregory (OHS) won by default; Morgan Gravatt/Fallon Rocha (OHS) won by default.
Volleyball
High School
Non Conference
Late, Aug. 27
Buhach Colony 3, Pitman 1
(25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17)
Buhach Colony (1-0) - No Stats Reported.
Pitman (1-1) - Kills: Brionna Sims, Megan Hall 11. Assists: Haley Freeman 39. Blocks: Alex Wright 4. Digs: Madison Hall 25. Aces: M. Hall 5.
