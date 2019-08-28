High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

LOCAL

Tennis

High School Girls

Late Aug. 27

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 9, East Union 0

Singles: Kendra Branch (OHS) d. Karina Schambeck, 6-1, 6-1; Tayla Barry (OHS) d. Bradee Jeferee, 6-1, 6-1; Jessica Garcia (OHS) d. Maribel Carranza, 6-0, 6-0; Alyossa Jingco (OHS) d. Ari Pacheco, 6-1, 6-1; Morgan Paige (OHS) d. Reema Gill, 6-1, 6-3; Nicole Brunker (OHS) d. Cheyanne Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Tanna Borba/Liz Padilla (OHS) d. Selena Mederios/Kayla Bottoms, 6-0, 6-0; Katelyn Signorelli/Halie Gregory (OHS) won by default; Morgan Gravatt/Fallon Rocha (OHS) won by default.

Volleyball

High School

Non Conference

Late, Aug. 27

Buhach Colony 3, Pitman 1

(25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17)

Buhach Colony (1-0) - No Stats Reported.

Pitman (1-1) - Kills: Brionna Sims, Megan Hall 11. Assists: Haley Freeman 39. Blocks: Alex Wright 4. Digs: Madison Hall 25. Aces: M. Hall 5.

