High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

LOCAL

Football

High School

Late Friday

Hilmar 56, Delhi 0

Delhi

0

0

0

0

0

Hilmar

28

14

7

7

56

First Quarter

H - Stephen Silva 60 run. (Miguel Padilla Kick)

H - Cole Bailey 10 run (Padilla Kick)

H - Aidan Azevedo 22 pass from Seth Miguel (Padilla Kick)

H - Bailey 56 pass from Miguel (Padilla Kick)

Second Quarter

H - Lucas Cardoso 1 run (Padilla Kick)

H - Trace Van Guilder 17 Int. Return (Padilla Kick)

Third Quarter

H - Trevor Anderson 9 run (Padilla Kick)

Fourth Quarter

H - Michael Flannery 18 run (Padilla Kick)

Records: Hilmar 1-0; Delhi 0-1

JV: Hilmar 30, Delhi 0

Turlock 21, Freedom 7

Freedom

0

0

0

7

7

Turlock

0

14

0

7

21

Second Quarter

T - Josiah Gonzales 4 run (Kick fail)

T - Holden Baldwin 8 pass from Brock Paslay (Dalton Linn pass from Paslay)

Fourth Quarter

T - Gonzales 2 run (Diego Angel kick)

F - Quesada 13 pass from Byrne (Lepore Kick)

Records: Turlock 1-0; Freedom 0-1

Buhach Colony 34, Gregori 13

Buhach Col

0

6

0

28

28

Gregori

0

0

0

13

13

Second Quarter

BC - Youlas Dickson III. 3 run (Pass fail)

Fourth Quarter

BC - Nate Ruiz 25 run (2-pt pass failed)

BC - Dickson 45 punt return (run good)

BC - Paster 27 yard catch from Benjamin Sevilla (kick good)

G - Titus Rhiney 26 run (Jake Pursch kick)

BC - Dickson 76 kickoff return (pass failed)

G - Rhiney 19 run (kick failed)

Records: Buhach Colony 1-0; Gregori 0-1

Livingston 34, Le Grand 21

Le Grand

13

0

0

8

21

Livingston

14

13

7

0

34

First Quarter

LV - Donovan Brown 52 pass from Rocklin Baptista (Andrew Leon Kick)

LG - Gemini Lopez 1 run (Joe Gonzalez Kick)

LV - Tyler Garcia 53 run (Leon Kick)

LG - Gemini Lopez 10 run (Kick fail)

Second Quarter

LV - Celso Sanchez 82 fumble return (Leon Kick)

LV - Cooper Winston 8 pass from Baptista (Run fail)

Third Quarter

LV - Tyler Garcia 13 run (Leon Kick)

Fourth Quarter

LG - Willie Davison 2 run (Fermin Villegas run).

Records: Livingston 1-0; Le Grand 21

JV: Livingston 37, Le Grand 7

Central Valley 55, Ceres 13

Cen. Valley

14

14

13

14

55

Ceres

0

7

6

0

13

First Quarter

CV - Chris Simental 46 run (Alexys Jimenez Kick)

CV - Isaiah Hidalgo 6 run (Jimenez Kick)

Second Quarter

CV - Dylan Kong 5 pass from Anderw Hernandez (Jimenez Kick)

CV - Hidalgo 60 punt return (Jimenez kick)

C - Unavailable

Third Quarter

CV - Hidalgo 2 run (Jimenez kick)

CV - Erick Martinez-Stucchi 7 pass from Hernandez (Kick fail)

C - Unavailable

Fourth Quarter

CV - Hernandez 20 run (Jimenez KICK)

CV - Simental 5 run (Jimenez kick)

Records: Central Valley 1-0; Ceres 0-1

Golf

Late Thursday

Dryden Park Women’s Club

Invite-A-Man

First: Pam Adams, Gayle Denkenson, Jim Bickner, Gary Del Nero

Second: Joanne Alvernaz, Shirley Keyser, Tom Alvernaz, Don Jordan

Third: Linda Curtis, Jennie Clark, Don Clark, Steve Hamlin

Fourth: Erlinda Martinez, Doreen Gray, Joe Martinez, Vince Suarez

Fifth: Karen Burch, Bobbie Sesma, Mike Martinez, Jim Spelman

Sixth: Ui Cha Iijima, Pam Lawrence, Skip Aksland, Gary Dowd

Closest-to-the-Pin: Rosemary Hein 12’ 1 1/2”, J. Clark 12’ 11”, D. Clark 3’9”, Audie Perez 6’4”

Chip-ins: U. C. Iijima, S. Keyser, C. Klevmyer, Joanne Adams, Ron Clayton, V. Suarez.

Spring Creek CC Women’s Results

Hosted Niners (Game Cha, Cha, Cha)

First: Patti Gillihan, Donna Tomlinson, Catheryn Harty, Lani Parks - 111.

Second: Catherine Fahey, Jane Findarle, Patti Wilcox, Patty Davis - 116.

Third: Pat Krueger, Karen West, Jean Fogg - 118.

  Comments  