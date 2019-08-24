High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
LOCAL
Football
High School
Late Friday
Hilmar 56, Delhi 0
Delhi
0
0
0
0
—
0
Hilmar
28
14
7
7
—
56
First Quarter
H - Stephen Silva 60 run. (Miguel Padilla Kick)
H - Cole Bailey 10 run (Padilla Kick)
H - Aidan Azevedo 22 pass from Seth Miguel (Padilla Kick)
H - Bailey 56 pass from Miguel (Padilla Kick)
Second Quarter
H - Lucas Cardoso 1 run (Padilla Kick)
H - Trace Van Guilder 17 Int. Return (Padilla Kick)
Third Quarter
H - Trevor Anderson 9 run (Padilla Kick)
Fourth Quarter
H - Michael Flannery 18 run (Padilla Kick)
Records: Hilmar 1-0; Delhi 0-1
JV: Hilmar 30, Delhi 0
Turlock 21, Freedom 7
Freedom
0
0
0
7
—
7
Turlock
0
14
0
7
—
21
Second Quarter
T - Josiah Gonzales 4 run (Kick fail)
T - Holden Baldwin 8 pass from Brock Paslay (Dalton Linn pass from Paslay)
Fourth Quarter
T - Gonzales 2 run (Diego Angel kick)
F - Quesada 13 pass from Byrne (Lepore Kick)
Records: Turlock 1-0; Freedom 0-1
Buhach Colony 34, Gregori 13
Buhach Col
0
6
0
28
—
28
Gregori
0
0
0
13
—
13
Second Quarter
BC - Youlas Dickson III. 3 run (Pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
BC - Nate Ruiz 25 run (2-pt pass failed)
BC - Dickson 45 punt return (run good)
BC - Paster 27 yard catch from Benjamin Sevilla (kick good)
G - Titus Rhiney 26 run (Jake Pursch kick)
BC - Dickson 76 kickoff return (pass failed)
G - Rhiney 19 run (kick failed)
Records: Buhach Colony 1-0; Gregori 0-1
Livingston 34, Le Grand 21
Le Grand
13
0
0
8
—
21
Livingston
14
13
7
0
—
34
First Quarter
LV - Donovan Brown 52 pass from Rocklin Baptista (Andrew Leon Kick)
LG - Gemini Lopez 1 run (Joe Gonzalez Kick)
LV - Tyler Garcia 53 run (Leon Kick)
LG - Gemini Lopez 10 run (Kick fail)
Second Quarter
LV - Celso Sanchez 82 fumble return (Leon Kick)
LV - Cooper Winston 8 pass from Baptista (Run fail)
Third Quarter
LV - Tyler Garcia 13 run (Leon Kick)
Fourth Quarter
LG - Willie Davison 2 run (Fermin Villegas run).
Records: Livingston 1-0; Le Grand 21
JV: Livingston 37, Le Grand 7
Central Valley 55, Ceres 13
Cen. Valley
14
14
13
14
—
55
Ceres
0
7
6
0
—
13
First Quarter
CV - Chris Simental 46 run (Alexys Jimenez Kick)
CV - Isaiah Hidalgo 6 run (Jimenez Kick)
Second Quarter
CV - Dylan Kong 5 pass from Anderw Hernandez (Jimenez Kick)
CV - Hidalgo 60 punt return (Jimenez kick)
C - Unavailable
Third Quarter
CV - Hidalgo 2 run (Jimenez kick)
CV - Erick Martinez-Stucchi 7 pass from Hernandez (Kick fail)
C - Unavailable
Fourth Quarter
CV - Hernandez 20 run (Jimenez KICK)
CV - Simental 5 run (Jimenez kick)
Records: Central Valley 1-0; Ceres 0-1
Golf
Late Thursday
Dryden Park Women’s Club
Invite-A-Man
First: Pam Adams, Gayle Denkenson, Jim Bickner, Gary Del Nero
Second: Joanne Alvernaz, Shirley Keyser, Tom Alvernaz, Don Jordan
Third: Linda Curtis, Jennie Clark, Don Clark, Steve Hamlin
Fourth: Erlinda Martinez, Doreen Gray, Joe Martinez, Vince Suarez
Fifth: Karen Burch, Bobbie Sesma, Mike Martinez, Jim Spelman
Sixth: Ui Cha Iijima, Pam Lawrence, Skip Aksland, Gary Dowd
Closest-to-the-Pin: Rosemary Hein 12’ 1 1/2”, J. Clark 12’ 11”, D. Clark 3’9”, Audie Perez 6’4”
Chip-ins: U. C. Iijima, S. Keyser, C. Klevmyer, Joanne Adams, Ron Clayton, V. Suarez.
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
Hosted Niners (Game Cha, Cha, Cha)
First: Patti Gillihan, Donna Tomlinson, Catheryn Harty, Lani Parks - 111.
Second: Catherine Fahey, Jane Findarle, Patti Wilcox, Patty Davis - 116.
Third: Pat Krueger, Karen West, Jean Fogg - 118.
